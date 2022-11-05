Read full article on original website
The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
National Cappuccino Day isn't the only event celebrated on November 8, 2022CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
'I Will Rise' documentary holds Kansas City premiere
Filmmakers of the "I Will Rise" documentary hope the project serves as an educational tool on the topic of local and national human trafficking.
#ThanksToVeterans tour comes to Kansas City ahead of Veteran's Day
As we prepare to celebrate Veteran’s Day, the #ThanksToVeterans tour came to Kansas City. They partnered with a local veteran's organization to say thank you to those who have bravely served and are still serving in new ways today. At a place that honors the military's past, it was...
Overland Park woman hoping to find late grandfather’s Army jacket
A denim jacket with an U.S. Army 101st Airborne Screaming Eagle Patch was stolen from a vehicle in a parking garage at Main and Pershing October 16.
Food Critics: The best dumplings and dough-wrapped dishes in Kansas City in 2022
What is a dumpling? It’s a broad class of dishes that consist of pieces of dough often wrapped around a filling. Many wonderful culinary traditions and cuisines, found in cultures around the world, fall into this category. “Dumplings, to me, bring to mind dim sum and Chinese dumplings,” says...
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. Nichols
Charles S. Keith House, also known as the J. C. Nichols House.Google Maps. In 1913, the Charles S. Keith House (aka J.C. Nichols House) was designed and the construction for the house was completed in 1914. The two-and-a-half-story house is located on West 55th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural style is Georgian Revival. This beautiful house rests on three acres close to Ward Parkway within the Country Club District of the city.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Nov. 4-6
Whether you're ready to get in the holiday spirit or just want to enjoy a weekend concert, there's plenty going on in Kansas City this weekend.
1 critically injured in scooter crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person was critically injured in an overnight crash involving a scooter in Kansas City, Missouri.
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo
Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.
Ararat Shrine Circus Ticket Giveaway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s only three ring circus is coming to town!The Ararat Shine Circus is coming to Cable Dahmer arena! Enter now for your chance to win a family four pack (4) tickets to the 7 p.m. performance on November 17, 2022. To enter for...
KHP identifies driver in Kansas City hit-and-run
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in a Kansas City hit-and-run over the weekend has been identified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Merriam Ln. and S. 24th St. in Kansas City, Kan., with reports of a crash.
Best of KC 2022: Tiki Choco (don’t call it a comeback)
This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.
'It hurts, it really does': Community remembers 17-year-old killed in Halloween shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The community gathered for a candlelight vigil, paying tribute to Katron Harris on Sunday night at the New Story Church. The 17-year-old was killed in a shooting at a Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday. Police say six other teens were also hurt but survived.
PET PICK: Meet Nesquick
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nesquick is looking for a fur-ever home and would love to be called yours! He’s about a year old, around 45-50 lbs., and has the best ears in the business. Pick him up today at Missouri Pit Bull Rescue.
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best breakfast in Johnson County 🍳
This week, we asked readers to send in their favorite breakfast restaurants. So, with that being said, let’s get into this week’s list!. Our first and one of the most popular nominations for this week’s 5 to Try is Ronnie’s Restaurant in Lenexa. This Johnson County...
Snapped: Missouri love-triangle ends in 2010 murder
In May 2011, Teresa Stone is arrested in connection with her husband's murder.
KCPD investigating wrong-way crash near Stadium Drive
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a wrong way crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 and Stadium Drive.
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
Temperatures plummet as cold front, storms move into Kansas City
While Kansas City was still warm this morning, parts of St. Joseph, Missouri, were 45-degrees, a glimpse into what was in store for KC.
North Kansas City police search for missing teen
The North Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen Friday, Oct. 28 at around 6 a.m in NKC.
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in history
The Knickerbocker Apartments before demolition in 2020.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Knickerbocker Apartments were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, but due to fire damage, they were demolished in 2020. Still, the history of these apartments should be remembered.
