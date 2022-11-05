ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Hope, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Good Hope falls at Dora 34-6

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

DORA, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders were back in the state playoffs for the fifth consecutive season Friday night but unfortunately for Raider fans, this year’s run ended in the first round with a tough, 34-6 loss at Dora.

The Bulldogs scored on the first play of the game with a double pass to take the lead right out of the gate and they found the end zone on their next possession to make it a 13-0 game at the end of the first quarter. The Raiders settled down defensively in the second quarter and kept Dora off the board to hold the lead to 13-0 at the halftime break.

The Bulldogs continued to create separation in the second half, pulling ahead 27-0 midway through the third quarter. Good Hope trailed 34-0 at the start of the fourth quarter but the Raiders finally got some points on the board when quarterback Colten Whatley connected with Callahan Lindsey for a touchdown the cut the lead to 34-6 early in the fourth. However, Good Hope wasn’t able to chip away any more of the lead and the Raiders’ season ended with a 34-6 road loss to the Bulldogs.

Good Hope finishes the season with a record of 5-6 and the Raiders will work to get back to the playoffs for the sixth straight year next season.

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s Emily Abney graduates from Troy University

TROY, Ala. – Emily Abney, of Cullman, graduated from Troy University during Term 1 of the 2022/2023 academic year.  Abney attended Troy Online and graduated with a bachelor’s degree.  Term 1 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.  Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.  
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Tools of the Trade: 8th graders take over WSCC campus

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Over 1,200 eighth-grade students from Cullman, Marshall and Morgan counties descended on the campus of Wallace State Community College (WSCC) Thursday, Nov. 3, to attend the Career Showcase: Tools of the Trade Career Fair. “Vendors” representing areas of study at WSCC and career avenues available in the region filled several campus buildings and lined the paths between them.  “The Tools of the Trade event was an incredible opportunity for eighth-grade students from our area schools to experience hands-on activities and skills across all career clusters,” shared WSCC Vice President for Advancement and Innovation Suzanne Harbin. “These are careers...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

