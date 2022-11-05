PREP FOOTBALL: Good Hope falls at Dora 34-6

DORA, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders were back in the state playoffs for the fifth consecutive season Friday night but unfortunately for Raider fans, this year’s run ended in the first round with a tough, 34-6 loss at Dora.

The Bulldogs scored on the first play of the game with a double pass to take the lead right out of the gate and they found the end zone on their next possession to make it a 13-0 game at the end of the first quarter. The Raiders settled down defensively in the second quarter and kept Dora off the board to hold the lead to 13-0 at the halftime break.

The Bulldogs continued to create separation in the second half, pulling ahead 27-0 midway through the third quarter. Good Hope trailed 34-0 at the start of the fourth quarter but the Raiders finally got some points on the board when quarterback Colten Whatley connected with Callahan Lindsey for a touchdown the cut the lead to 34-6 early in the fourth. However, Good Hope wasn’t able to chip away any more of the lead and the Raiders’ season ended with a 34-6 road loss to the Bulldogs.

Good Hope finishes the season with a record of 5-6 and the Raiders will work to get back to the playoffs for the sixth straight year next season.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.