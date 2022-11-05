ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes Springs, TX

KLTV

Hughes Springs firefighter survives tornado hit on fire station unscathed

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - It could take well into this week to clear all the downed trees and debris in one East Texas city, slammed by tornadoes this past Friday night. Longtime residents say nothing like this had ever happened in the small community of Hughes Springs, and they are still trying to process the scope of what hit them.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KTRE

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs City Hall, Volunteer Fire Department destroyed

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The people of Hughes Springs woke up to destroyed buildings, downed trees and the sound of chainsaws Saturday morning as they crept outside their homes to assess the damage. Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm

A vacant building in downtown Tyler was damaged in Friday's storms. Crews have been working to clear the debris. Smith County says they will demolish the structure as soon as possible. The front entrance to the Adult Probation building across the street is closed and appointments are temporarily postponed. Hughes...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7

Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm

Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Video: Hughes Springs Cass County damage

Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East Texas Friday night. The director of the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was concerned about the safety of their cats and dogs during the storm. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Julian...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Morris County judge confirms 1 dead after Friday tornado

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Morris County Judge Doug Reeder announced on Saturday a tornado which left several houses destroyed on Friday has also left one person dead. The tornado was one of three which hit Morris County. It downed many trees, power lines and destroyed or damaged several homes before killing one one person […]
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm

KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs Fire Department building could need 2 years for recovery

A vacant building in downtown Tyler was damaged in Friday's storms. Crews have been working to clear the debris. Smith County says they will demolish the structure as soon as possible. The front entrance to the Adult Probation building across the street is closed and appointments are temporarily postponed. Athens...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Tornado Warning issued for the area…

The Warning Sirens are going off in Sulphur Springs…. There are various reports of a tornado on the ground… Take shelter… There is a Tornado Warning for Hopkins County until 5:15pm… Stay tuned for updates…. Tornado confirmed in the area of Highway 19 and 1567,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Morris County Judge reports one casualty following storm

CASON, Texas (KLTV) - Morris County Judge Doug Reeder reports one person has died following the severe weather Friday night in Cason. Morris County Judge Doug Reeder reported on social media “sadly, there is one confirmed casualty in this area at this time.”. Judge Reeder said “we believe there...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Deadly storms rock the region Friday night causing major damage, downing trees across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening bringing reports of tornadoes, high winds, and heavy rain to some areas. It was a system that proved deadly in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert. Thousands were also left without power.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Athens Steel Building loses entire back side of structure

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
ATHENS, TX

