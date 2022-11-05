Read full article on original website
Hughes Springs firefighter survives tornado hit on fire station unscathed
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - It could take well into this week to clear all the downed trees and debris in one East Texas city, slammed by tornadoes this past Friday night. Longtime residents say nothing like this had ever happened in the small community of Hughes Springs, and they are still trying to process the scope of what hit them.
National Weather Service surveys shed light on path, strength of East Texas tornadoes
East Texas fire departments volunteer to help Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It is going to take a lot to clean up all the damage the tornado caused to parts of Hughes Springs. A home in the area and City Hall suffered damage, but it doesn’t compare to the Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department. It is completely destroyed, the roof is blown […]
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
Hughes Springs City Hall, Volunteer Fire Department destroyed
Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm
VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7
No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm
Hughes Springs police: traffic causing problems for cleanup efforts following storm
Video: Hughes Springs Cass County damage
Morris County judge confirms 1 dead after Friday tornado
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Morris County Judge Doug Reeder announced on Saturday a tornado which left several houses destroyed on Friday has also left one person dead. The tornado was one of three which hit Morris County. It downed many trees, power lines and destroyed or damaged several homes before killing one one person […]
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm
‘Shock and disbelief’: Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
Hughes Springs Fire Department building could need 2 years for recovery
Tornado Warning issued for the area…
The Warning Sirens are going off in Sulphur Springs…. There are various reports of a tornado on the ground… Take shelter… There is a Tornado Warning for Hopkins County until 5:15pm… Stay tuned for updates…. Tornado confirmed in the area of Highway 19 and 1567,...
Morris County Judge reports one casualty following storm
CASON, Texas (KLTV) - Morris County Judge Doug Reeder reports one person has died following the severe weather Friday night in Cason. Morris County Judge Doug Reeder reported on social media “sadly, there is one confirmed casualty in this area at this time.”. Judge Reeder said “we believe there...
Deadly storms rock the region Friday night causing major damage, downing trees across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening bringing reports of tornadoes, high winds, and heavy rain to some areas. It was a system that proved deadly in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert. Thousands were also left without power.
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
VIDEO: Athens Steel Building loses entire back side of structure
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away.
