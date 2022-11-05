ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP FOOTBALL: Venice flat in regular season finale

By By Bruce Robins Sun Correspondent
 2 days ago

VENICE — The Clearwater Academy International defense came up big in the fourth quarter Friday, stopping Venice twice inside the 5-yard line, as the Knights held off the Indians, 26-20, spoiling Senior Night at Powell-Davis Stadium.

The game was deadlocked 14-14 at halftime, but CAI scored twice in the third quarter and was able to hold off a Venice rally in the final period.

The Indians jumped on top early as a 1-yard punt gave them the ball at the CAI 21. Five plays later, Venice was in the end zone on a 6-yard run by Alvin Johnson to take a 7-0 lead two minutes into the contest.

But the Indians offense ground to a halt after that for much of the rest of the half and the Knights’ Khalid Campbell scored on TD runs of 4 and 34 yards to give CAI a 14-7 advantage. After the second touchdown, the Indians moved quickly down the field on a 63-yard pass from Brooks Bentley to Keyon Sears. Venice had just enough time for Bentley to hit Johnson with an 11-yard scoring pass on fourth down with 8 seconds before halftime to tie the score.

The Knights dominated the third quarter. A 98-yard drive was capped by a 1-yard run from Campbell to take a 20-14 lead. Then, after stopping the Indians on 4th-and-1 from their own 30, Ben Cottrell bulled over from 1-yard out to make it 26-14 with 2:40 to go in the period.

That seemed to inspire the Indians, who quickly moved into the Knights’ red zone on a 42-yard completion from Bentley to Ryan Matulevich. Unfortunately for Venice, Bentley was stopped on 4th-and-2 from the 4-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Another bad punt gave Venice the ball back at the Knights 41 and another hookup from Bentley to Sears set up Bentley’s 2-yard run that brought the Indians within 26-20 with 6:37 to go.

An interception by Carter Dalton set the Indians up for a final chance at the CAI 34. Two quick first downs brought the ball to the CAI 5, but a false start penalty and a sack resulted in a fourth down at the 15. Bentley’s desperation pass into the end zone was intercepted and the Knights ran out the clock from there.

Key plays: Early in the third quarter, a punt by Bentley was downed at the 2-yard line. But on the first play, Campbell scampered for 61 yards to move the ball into Venice territory and that seemed to give the momentum back to CAI, which quickly moved down for the go-ahead score.

Key stats: Both CAI running backs were able to gain over 100 yards. Campbell had 135 on 14 carries while Cottrell carried 18 times for 125 yards. Johnson also passed the century mark for Venice with 112 yards on 32 carries. Bentley was 16-of-24 passing for 210 yards, one TD and one interception. Sears and Matulevich had 6 catches apiece.

What it means: In the long run, not much for Venice, which concluded its regular season at 5-3. The Indians will be home to begin the playoffs, starting next Friday.

Quote: “They’re a good football team and obviously they had their kids ready to play. We probably didn’t play our best game, but we’ve got to focus on the playoffs and that’s the main thing: Monday we come in here and be focused on what’s ahead of us.” — Venice coach John Peacock.

