SC high school football playoffs scores for SCHSL first round in South Carolina
The first round of the SCHSL playoff games wraps up Friday night. Here are the teams that advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
FRIDAY'S SCORES
SCHSL PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
UPPER STATE
Class AAAAA
Blythewood 40, Boiling Springs 0
Dorman 37, Clover 7
Dutch Fork 56, Mauldin 0
Gaffney 60, Rock Hill 23
J.L. Mann 33, Spring Valley 21
James F. Byrnes 31, Hillcrest 28
Spartanburg 59, Nation Ford 17
T.L. Hanna 36, White Knoll 35
Class AAAA
Catawba Ridge 63, Riverside 28
Greenville 63, Aiken 0
Greenwood 49, South Aiken 42
Indian Land 41, Laurens 20
North Augusta 26, Easley 14
Northwestern 64, Wade Hampton (G) 7
South Pointe 38, Greer 14
Westside 45, Midland Valley 35
Class AAA
Belton-Honea Path 36, Walhalla 18
Chapman 20, Emerald 7
Chester 56, Blue Ridge 37
Clinton 49, Travelers Rest 8
D.W. Daniel 49, Southside 14
Powdersville 50, Crescent 14
Seneca 45, Wren 20
Woodruff 42, Broome 34
Class AA
Abbeville 70, Columbia 14
Fairfield Central 28, Ninety Six 7
Gray Collegiate Academy 54, Fox Creek 0
Newberry 30, Batesburg-Leesville 20
Saluda 43, Liberty 7
Silver Bluff 27, Mid-Carolina 14
Strom Thurmond 35, Chesnee 7
W.J. Keenan 62, Landrum 29
Class A
C.A. Johnson 35, Ridge Spring-Monetta 12
Calhoun County 33, Dixie 21
Christ Church Episcopal 45, McBee 7
Denmark-Olar 40, McCormick 8
Lewisville 51, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8
Southside Christian 42, Blackville-Hilda 0
St. Joseph 61, Whitmire 6
Wagener-Salley 56, Ware Shoals 37
LOWER STATE
Class AAAAA
Berkeley 14, St. James 12
Cane Bay 30, Ashley Ridge 13
Carolina Forest 42, River Bluff 28
Fort Dorchester 37, Stratford 21
Goose Creek 40, West Ashley 2
Lexington 45, Wando 0
Summerville 48, Conway 0
Sumter 33, Chapin 14
Class AAAA
A.C. Flora 49, Wilson 14
Bluffton 49, Westwood 20
Hartsville 33, Lucy G. Beckham 14
Irmo 14, North Myrtle Beach 7
James Island 32, York Comprehensive 14
Myrtle Beach 24, May River 21
South Florence 61, Richland Northeast 18
West Florence 52, Lugoff-Elgin 27
Class AAA
Beaufort 52, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
Brookland-Cayce 36, Hanahan 7
Camden 29, Loris 2
Crestwood 38, Aynor 30
Dillon 49, Marlboro County 12
Gilbert 49, Battery Creek 0
Lower Richland 35, Philip Simmons 21
Manning 44, Lakewood 42
Class AA
Andrew Jackson 66, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 26
Barnwell 42, Bishop England 7
Buford 36, Andrews 23
Cheraw 21, Marion 20
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 41, Lee Central 0
Timberland 26, Kingstree 6
Wade Hampton (H) 13, Central 7
Woodland 47, Lake Marion 33
Class A
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Latta 12
Baptist Hill 8, Scott’s Branch 0
Carvers Bay 65, St. John’s 6
Cross 39, East Clarendon 0
Estill 60, Hannah-Pamplico 56
Johnsonville 57, Military Magnet Academy 14
Lake View 43, Whale Branch 21
Lamar 41, Allendale-Fairfax 0
SCISA Playoffs
First Round
Class AAAA
Hammond 49, Augusta Christian, Ga. 7
Laurence Manning Academy 28, Cardinal Newman 14
Porter-Gaud 20, Heathwood Hall 17, OT
Trinity Byrnes School 28, Ben Lippen 21
Class AAA
Florence Christian 43, Hilton Head Christian Academy 36
Pee Dee Academy def. Hilton Head Prep, forfeit
Pinewood Prep 28, First Baptist 26
Wilson Hall 35, John Paul II 8
Class AA
Beaufort Academy 36, Orangeburg Prep 23
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 46, Spartanburg Christian 14
Colleton Prep 27, Northside Christian 7
Williamsburg Academy 43, Thomas Sumter Academy 12
Class A
Calhoun Academy 29, Clarendon Hall Academy 6
Robert E. Lee Academy 54, King’s Academy 13
St. John’s Christian Academy 42, Patrick Henry Academy 6
Thomas Heyward Academy 42, Dorchester Academy 14
8-Man
Holly Hill Academy 74, Laurens Academy 28
Richard Winn Academy 56, Jefferson Davis Academy 18
Summerville Faith Christian 40, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 16
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: SC high school football playoffs scores for SCHSL first round in South Carolina
Comments / 0