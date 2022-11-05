ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SC high school football playoffs scores for SCHSL first round in South Carolina

By The Associated Press
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago

The first round of the SCHSL playoff games wraps up Friday night. Here are the teams that advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

FRIDAY'S SCORES

SCHSL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

UPPER STATE

Class AAAAA

Blythewood 40, Boiling Springs 0

Dorman 37, Clover 7

Dutch Fork 56, Mauldin 0

Gaffney 60, Rock Hill 23

J.L. Mann 33, Spring Valley 21

James F. Byrnes 31, Hillcrest 28

Spartanburg 59, Nation Ford 17

T.L. Hanna 36, White Knoll 35

Class AAAA

Catawba Ridge 63, Riverside 28

Greenville 63, Aiken 0

Greenwood 49, South Aiken 42

Indian Land 41, Laurens 20

North Augusta 26, Easley 14

Northwestern 64, Wade Hampton (G) 7

South Pointe 38, Greer 14

Westside 45, Midland Valley 35

Class AAA

Belton-Honea Path 36, Walhalla 18

Chapman 20, Emerald 7

Chester 56, Blue Ridge 37

Clinton 49, Travelers Rest 8

D.W. Daniel 49, Southside 14

Powdersville 50, Crescent 14

Seneca 45, Wren 20

Woodruff 42, Broome 34

Class AA

Abbeville 70, Columbia 14

Fairfield Central 28, Ninety Six 7

Gray Collegiate Academy 54, Fox Creek 0

Newberry 30, Batesburg-Leesville 20

Saluda 43, Liberty 7

Silver Bluff 27, Mid-Carolina 14

Strom Thurmond 35, Chesnee 7

W.J. Keenan 62, Landrum 29

Class A

C.A. Johnson 35, Ridge Spring-Monetta 12

Calhoun County 33, Dixie 21

Christ Church Episcopal 45, McBee 7

Denmark-Olar 40, McCormick 8

Lewisville 51, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8

Southside Christian 42, Blackville-Hilda 0

St. Joseph 61, Whitmire 6

Wagener-Salley 56, Ware Shoals 37

LOWER STATE

Class AAAAA

Berkeley 14, St. James 12

Cane Bay 30, Ashley Ridge 13

Carolina Forest 42, River Bluff 28

Fort Dorchester 37, Stratford 21

Goose Creek 40, West Ashley 2

Lexington 45, Wando 0

Summerville 48, Conway 0

Sumter 33, Chapin 14

Class AAAA

A.C. Flora 49, Wilson 14

Bluffton 49, Westwood 20

Hartsville 33, Lucy G. Beckham 14

Irmo 14, North Myrtle Beach 7

James Island 32, York Comprehensive 14

Myrtle Beach 24, May River 21

South Florence 61, Richland Northeast 18

West Florence 52, Lugoff-Elgin 27

Class AAA

Beaufort 52, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Brookland-Cayce 36, Hanahan 7

Camden 29, Loris 2

Crestwood 38, Aynor 30

Dillon 49, Marlboro County 12

Gilbert 49, Battery Creek 0

Lower Richland 35, Philip Simmons 21

Manning 44, Lakewood 42

Class AA

Andrew Jackson 66, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 26

Barnwell 42, Bishop England 7

Buford 36, Andrews 23

Cheraw 21, Marion 20

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 41, Lee Central 0

Timberland 26, Kingstree 6

Wade Hampton (H) 13, Central 7

Woodland 47, Lake Marion 33

Class A

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Latta 12

Baptist Hill 8, Scott’s Branch 0

Carvers Bay 65, St. John’s 6

Cross 39, East Clarendon 0

Estill 60, Hannah-Pamplico 56

Johnsonville 57, Military Magnet Academy 14

Lake View 43, Whale Branch 21

Lamar 41, Allendale-Fairfax 0

SCISA Playoffs

First Round

Class AAAA

Hammond 49, Augusta Christian, Ga. 7

Laurence Manning Academy 28, Cardinal Newman 14

Porter-Gaud 20, Heathwood Hall 17, OT

Trinity Byrnes School 28, Ben Lippen 21

Class AAA

Florence Christian 43, Hilton Head Christian Academy 36

Pee Dee Academy def. Hilton Head Prep, forfeit

Pinewood Prep 28, First Baptist 26

Wilson Hall 35, John Paul II 8

Class AA

Beaufort Academy 36, Orangeburg Prep 23

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 46, Spartanburg Christian 14

Colleton Prep 27, Northside Christian 7

Williamsburg Academy 43, Thomas Sumter Academy 12

Class A

Calhoun Academy 29, Clarendon Hall Academy 6

Robert E. Lee Academy 54, King’s Academy 13

St. John’s Christian Academy 42, Patrick Henry Academy 6

Thomas Heyward Academy 42, Dorchester Academy 14

8-Man

Holly Hill Academy 74, Laurens Academy 28

Richard Winn Academy 56, Jefferson Davis Academy 18

Summerville Faith Christian 40, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 16

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: SC high school football playoffs scores for SCHSL first round in South Carolina

