ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Bobby Hill's last-minute catch clinches North Penn's upset win against Pennsbury in first round

By Vince Paravecchia
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago

FAIRLESS HILLS — There was little doubt what was coming if North Penn found the end zone.

The Knights were trailing 21-14 on the road at Pennsbury in Friday's first-round District 1 Class 6A playoff battle. They had squandered a 14-0 halftime lead, starting with a muffed recovery attempt on the opening kickoff of the third quarter that seemed to start a downward spiral.

But panic is not a word in the vocabulary of a storied program like North Penn, and that's even more so with senior quarterback Ryan Zeltt leading the offense.

High school football: High school football: District playoffs kick off with intriguing matchups

The Knights did score, on a 9-yard scamper by running back Amir Major, and what came next was expected. Coach Dick Beck opted to go for two points, and Zeltt fed a perfect lob pass to tight end Bobby Hill, who ran wide open in the back of the end zone and pulled in what proved to be the clinching score in a 22-21 victory.

Pennsbury went on to start a promising drive, but a false start penalty and only working with one timeout proved to cost them.  A last-second throw toward the end zone by quarterback Shane McGurrin would be the final play of the season for Pennsbury, and the celebration was on for the 14th-seeded Knights.

"We call them Bobby touchdowns. Nice little one-handed catch," said Zeltt, who is still undecided on a college choice. "We weren't thinking about the seeds. Everyone thought we were the underdog, and I don't think anyone cared that we were. I didn't want this to be my last game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4XMj_0izUOMhS00

North Penn (6-5) will travel to No. 11 Central Bucks West for a quarterfinal game next Friday, while Pennsbury's best season in years came to a heartbreaking end, though it did mount a valiant comeback after getting burned on several big plays and an onside kick recovery by North Penn in the first half.

The Falcons scored on three of their four second-half drives, blocked a North Penn field goal in the process, and physically took over on the offensive side of the ball before Zeltt's game-winning, 61-yard drive. He finished 16 for 23 through the air for 197 yards and a touchdown.

Weekend football roundup: Friday Night Highlights: Playoff Edition! Scores, stats, recaps from the first round

Three things we’ve learned:

  • North Penn is resilient. Despite missing a few starters and appearing to be on their way to a second-half meltdown, the Knights put together a brilliant fourth-quarter drive with the season on the line that featured only one play over 10 yards. The defense, which had struggled for the entire second half, then held on to avenge a loss to the Falcons just three weeks ago, one in which they yielded 44 points.
  • Pennsbury has a bright future. While they lose McGurrin and star running back Galamama Mulbah, the Falcons rebounded from back-to-back winless seasons with a 9-2 record and an outright SOL National Conference championship. That's a lot to build on for coach Galen Snyder. Among the names to watch for next year are Jackson Lenz, Nathan Beighley, Chris Karamis and CJ Wisor. "What he did this year was phenomenal," Beck said of Snyder, adding that, in his opinion, Snyder deserved Coach of the Year honors.
  • North Penn will be a tough out. The Knights did lose to CB West 35-14 back on Sept. 23, but they have weapons all over the offense and a defense that has proven it can get stops when needed.

Game balls:

  • Galamama Mulbah, Pennsbury : In his final game for the Falcons, Mulbah scored all three of his team's touchdowns in a 37-carry, 285-yard effort. Many of those yards were either after contact or up the middle.
  • Amir Major, North Penn: The junior running back not only scored the late touchdown for the Knights, but also led his team with 16 carries for 120 yards.
  • Xavier Bryan, North Penn: The senior wide receiver had a game-high five catches and 73 receiving yards, including a beautiful route in the second quarter for a 27-yard touchdown that made it 14-0.

They said it:

"When he threw it, all I could think was, 'Bobby, please catch that ball,'" said Beck about the winning two-point conversion play.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bobby Hill's last-minute catch clinches North Penn's upset win against Pennsbury in first round

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 1 Freeport claims 2nd straight WPIAL girls volleyball championship

After dropping the first set of the WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball championship to Shenango on Saturday, top-seeded Freeport dug deep into a bag full of experience on the big stage. The Yellowjackets relied on that and getting back to its gameplan en route to a 3-1 win and the...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Neshannock uses ground game to run past short-handed Burrell

Neshannock’s rushing attack was on full display at Bob Bleggi Stadium on Friday night. The Lancers had three rushers surpass 80 yards and held Burrell to just 130 yards of total offense in a 48-6 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. “It’s a huge...
NEW CASTLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rochester dominates Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL 1st round

A No. 14 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs apparently didn’t sit well with the Rochester football team. Don’t believe the Rams coaches and players if they tell you otherwise. “We don’t look at the seedings,” Rochester coach Gene Matsook said with a straight face.
ROCHESTER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt football player facing assault charges

PITTSBURGH — A Pitt football player is facing assault charges. According to court documents, police were dispatched to an apartment on East Hills Drive after dispatchers received a call of what appeared to be a struggle over the phone. Officers said a woman told them she had been fighting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The story behind the original Jolly Roger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Jolly Roger flags have become commonplace throughout PNC Park during baseball season. But who started it all? When were the flags first brought into the ballpark?Gary Love holds the distinction of being the first Pirates fan to bring a Jolly Roger flag into PNC Park, starting the tradition back in 2001 when the stadium first opened its doors."I said to my wife, we were in a museum in Salem, I said, 'Hey, I'm going to get one of these flags and see if I can take it into the ballgame,'" Love recounted.The stage was set.The first official...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Truck goes over hillside in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency responders were called to the scene when a truck went over a hillside in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. Friday on Armburst Road. A Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 photojournalist observed an ambulance pulling away at the scene.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's Christmas tree arrives at City-County Building from Springdale's former St. Alphonsus Church

On an early November day when temperatures were expected to approach record highs near 80, it was beginning to feel a bit like Christmas in Springdale. A crew from the City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division was on the campus of the former St. Alphonsus Church on Saturday morning to cut down a 40-foot blue spruce planted in an area where the church’s rectory burned down.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Financing wrapped up for new Irwin senior apartments

Construction for the Westmoreland County Housing Authority’s proposed 50-unit senior living community in Irwin is expected to begin Dec. 10. Housing authority Executive Director Michael Washowich said financing for the $14 million project will be complete next month, setting the stage for a 16-month construction period that is slated to be wrap up in May 2024.
IRWIN, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy