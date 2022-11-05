RI high school sports results for Friday, Nov. 4
GIRLS SOCCER
Division IV Quarterfinal
Rogers 4, Tolman 0: Fallon Bagley and Maeve Crowley each scored 2 goals as the Vikings blanked the Tigers in the Division IV quarterfinal. Bagley also had two assists as did teammate Rylee Donovan and Crowley added 1. Goalie Kate Guinan collected 11 saves to earn the shutout. Aniya Rua recorded 13 saves in the loss.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Division II Quarterfinal
East Providence 3, Mt. Hope 0 (25-14, 29-27, 25-15): Sparked by the play of Brookelyn Feola (8 kills, 12 digs and 4 aces) and Daniella Escudero (15 digs, 7 aces), the Townies upended the Huskies in the Division II quarterfinal. Mia Shaw had 8 assists, 13 digs for MH. EP will host Cumberland in the D-II semifinal on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's high school schedule
FOOTBALL
Division II Quarterfinal
Tolman at Moses Brown, 12:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division I Quarterfinal
Chariho at Pilgrim, 10:30 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
All Games at Cranston Stadium
State Championship Game
East Greenwich vs. Moses Brown, 2:15 p.m.
Division I Championship Game
North Kingstown vs. Lincoln School, 4:30 p.m.
Division II Championship Game
Lincoln vs. RHCD, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
State Championship Match
East Greenwich at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Division II Championship Match
South Kingstown at Ponaganset, 1:30 p.m.
Division III Championship Match
East Providence at Bay View, 11 a.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Division II Quarterfinal
Barrington at Chariho, 4 p.m.
Division IV
Shea at Davies, 6 p.m.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
State Meet at Ponaganset, 2:15 p.m.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
State Meet at Ponaganset, 3 p.m.
