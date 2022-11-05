ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RI high school sports results for Friday, Nov. 4

GIRLS SOCCER

Division IV Quarterfinal

Rogers 4, Tolman 0: Fallon Bagley and Maeve Crowley each scored 2 goals as the Vikings blanked the Tigers in the Division IV quarterfinal. Bagley also had two assists as did teammate Rylee Donovan and Crowley added 1. Goalie Kate Guinan collected 11 saves to earn the shutout. Aniya Rua recorded 13 saves in the loss.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division II Quarterfinal

East Providence 3, Mt. Hope 0 (25-14, 29-27, 25-15): Sparked by the play of Brookelyn Feola (8 kills, 12 digs and 4 aces) and Daniella Escudero (15 digs, 7 aces), the Townies upended the Huskies in the Division II quarterfinal. Mia Shaw had 8 assists, 13 digs for MH. EP will host Cumberland in the D-II semifinal on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's high school schedule

FOOTBALL

Division II Quarterfinal

Tolman at Moses Brown, 12:30 p.m.

RI high school football:Friday Night Lights stars tonight as RIIL football playoffs kick off in D-II and D-III

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I Quarterfinal

Chariho at Pilgrim, 10:30 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

All Games at Cranston Stadium

State Championship Game

East Greenwich vs. Moses Brown, 2:15 p.m.

Division I Championship Game

North Kingstown vs. Lincoln School, 4:30 p.m.

Division II Championship Game

Lincoln vs. RHCD, 7 p.m.

RI high school field hockey:Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's HS field hockey championships

GIRLS TENNIS

State Championship Match

East Greenwich at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Division II Championship Match

South Kingstown at Ponaganset, 1:30 p.m.

Division III Championship Match

East Providence at Bay View, 11 a.m.

RI high school girls tennis:Here's what you need to know about Saturday's girls tennis championship matches

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division II Quarterfinal

Barrington at Chariho, 4 p.m.

Division IV

Shea at Davies, 6 p.m.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

State Meet at Ponaganset, 2:15 p.m.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

State Meet at Ponaganset, 3 p.m.

