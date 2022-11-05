Read full article on original website
KUTV
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Weber County
(KUTV) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Weber County, officials said. They said the crash involved three vehicles just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Specifics on where the crash occurred were not initially given. A pickup truck...
Public help needed identifying suspects from video for SLC Cold Case
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project has obtained video of two suspects of a hotel robbery in Draper, on October 11, 2021, who may have knowledge of the murder of Joseph Salas. The Utah Investigative Journalism Project reported on Salas’ death this summer in an article exploring the lack of trust...
FATAL: Motorcyclist dies after striking center median concrete barrier on I-215
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into the center median concrete barrier on I-215 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Stolen vehicle ends up in Salt Lake City canal, suspect at large
A stolen vehicle was recovered from a ditch in Salt Lake City, and the suspect(s) who stole it remains at large, according to West Valley City Police.
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Murray police seek help with home burglars
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 4 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help identifying home burglars caught on camera. “Murray detectives are attempting to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a 4:40 p.m. Friday post on social media. “They are suspects in...
KSLTV
Murder charges filed in SLC road rage shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office filed a felony charge of first-degree murder against a man who shot another man during a road rage confrontation last week. Chris Mortensen, 41 from Pleasant Grove was killed Oct. 26 following a road rage incident on...
KUTV
Investigators looking for cause of fire that destroyed West Jordan home
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The day after a massive, fast-moving fire destroyed a house in West Jordan, investigators were still trying to figure out how it started. The fire started Thursday around 3:00 p.m. at 5639 West Mirror Lake Drive. The homeowner inside got out safely, but the home was declared a total loss.
KSLTV
Woman shares survival story in West Jordan home explosion and fire
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman who survived an explosion and fire that destroyed her West Jordan home on Thursday thanked the officer who helped her to safety as well as everyone who has supported her and her husband since that time. Crystal Kelly said Friday she couldn’t remember...
KUTV
One hospitalized after semi-truck catches fire in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized after a semi-truck caught fire in Weber County. Crews were called to the scene of reports of a vehicle fire a short time after 1 a.m. Friday near 3200 Pennsylvania Avenue. When firefighters arrived on scene, they said they saw smoke...
KSLTV
Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack
ROY, Utah — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her that may have saved her life. Soundra Fehr was putting away her groceries at...
kvnutalk
Ogden man arrested for threatening to kill woman at Logan Airbnb – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Ogden man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and holding her against her will, according to police. Miguel Trinidad Tovar was taken into custody by US Marshals in Murray and transferred back to the Cache County Jail. Logan City Police Capt....
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
kslnewsradio.com
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
KUTV
GALLERY: Variety of orchids on display for fall flower show in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An array of orchid varieties were on display over the weekend for a fall orchid show in Salt Lake City. The event was held at the Red Butte Garden by the Utah Orchid Society, a non-profit group "committed to the preservation of orchids in their natural habitats so they will be available for future generations."
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
KUTV
Salt Lake County working to catch up after backlog in ballot processing
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Clerk’s office has processed roughly 55 percent of early mail-in voting ballots received so far, while neighboring Utah County has processed about 78 percent of its ballots. As of Friday afternoon, Salt Lake County had received approximately 153,000...
‘I’m worried it’s going to be a ghost town’: Nearby businesses still dealing with economic impact of Sugar House fire
It's been almost two weeks since what was supposed to be the Sugar Alley Apartments went up in flames, and the aftermath of that fire is still impacting people in nearby apartments and businesses.
