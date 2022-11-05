ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Weber County

(KUTV) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Weber County, officials said. They said the crash involved three vehicles just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Specifics on where the crash occurred were not initially given. A pickup truck...
Gephardt Daily

Murray police seek help with home burglars

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 4 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help identifying home burglars caught on camera. “Murray detectives are attempting to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a 4:40 p.m. Friday post on social media. “They are suspects in...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Murder charges filed in SLC road rage shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office filed a felony charge of first-degree murder against a man who shot another man during a road rage confrontation last week. Chris Mortensen, 41 from Pleasant Grove was killed Oct. 26 following a road rage incident on...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Investigators looking for cause of fire that destroyed West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The day after a massive, fast-moving fire destroyed a house in West Jordan, investigators were still trying to figure out how it started. The fire started Thursday around 3:00 p.m. at 5639 West Mirror Lake Drive. The homeowner inside got out safely, but the home was declared a total loss.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

One hospitalized after semi-truck catches fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized after a semi-truck caught fire in Weber County. Crews were called to the scene of reports of a vehicle fire a short time after 1 a.m. Friday near 3200 Pennsylvania Avenue. When firefighters arrived on scene, they said they saw smoke...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack

ROY, Utah — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her that may have saved her life. Soundra Fehr was putting away her groceries at...
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses

SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’

Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

