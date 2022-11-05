ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TX

KLTV

Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials report a vacant building was damaged during Friday’s storms. Officials report the building at 218 E Line Street, in downtown Tyler, was heavily damaged. Crews from Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments are working Monday morning to clear the...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Athens Steel Building loses entire back side of structure

Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm

Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Cason Storm Damage: Jose Rodriguez

A vacant building in downtown Tyler was damaged in Friday's storms. Crews have been working to clear the debris. Smith County says they will demolish the structure as soon as possible. The front entrance to the Adult Probation building across the street is closed and appointments are temporarily postponed.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs Fire Department building could need 2 years for recovery

A vacant building in downtown Tyler was damaged in Friday's storms. Crews have been working to clear the debris. Smith County says they will demolish the structure as soon as possible. The front entrance to the Adult Probation building across the street is closed and appointments are temporarily postponed. Athens...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Nacogdoches celebrates Texas Arbor Day in Pioneer Park

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Friday is Texas Arbor Day, which falls on the first Friday in November. Across the state people use the day to plant trees. The Garden Capital of Texas committee, in partnership with the City of Nacogdoches and Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful, spent the day planting trees at a park. Volunteer Dawn Stover calls it a tradition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Week 11: Palestine at Athens

Chapel Hill coach says district win a testament to work players put in. Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan says his team's win against Kilgore and clenching of their district is a testament to the hard work the players put in so far this season. Red Zone Reel Week 11.
PALESTINE, TX

