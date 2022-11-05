ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

WBBJ

Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
JACKSON, TN
fox17.com

Looking for work? Davidson County Sheriff hiring correctional officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Davidson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is currently hiring for correctional officer positions. The office is now accepting correctional officer trainee applications which pays $52,574 after training and a 6-month probationary period. To start, new hires will receive a $43,646 salary which jumps to $47,597 after completion of the...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Here’s when polls open & close in different Northeast Tennessee counties

(WJHL) — Voters are encouraged to hit the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. Opening times vary among the different localities, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of when the polls open and end based on location. All polls across Tennessee will close at 8 p.m. Carter […]
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sidelines

Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee

Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Bond revoked for former Smith County coach

The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee Residence open for Christmas tours starting Dec. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Annual holiday tours of the governor's mansion, known as the Tennessee Residence, will begin on Dec. 2 this Christmas season. This year’s theme is "The Gift of Giving" with décor that highlights giving to others and the birth of Christ. The free tours are self-guided but require an advance reservation. Guests are also invited to bring donations for Tennessee nonprofits.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkdzradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug & Weapons Charges For Tennessee Man

A Portland, Tennessee, man was charged with possession of drugs and a stolen gun after a traffic stop in Todd County Sunday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown says he was called to the area for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on private property and located 56-year-old David Carter inside the vehicle. Carter admitted to having a handgun and a DUI-suspended license during the traffic stop.
TODD COUNTY, KY

