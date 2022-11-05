Read full article on original website
Alderman, councilman, commissioner: What’s the difference
In many communities, voters will choose their preferred council members, aldermen or commissioners – but what do those terms mean, and what are the differences in them? How are different local governments formed in Tennessee?
WBBJ
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
fox17.com
Looking for work? Davidson County Sheriff hiring correctional officers
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Davidson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is currently hiring for correctional officer positions. The office is now accepting correctional officer trainee applications which pays $52,574 after training and a 6-month probationary period. To start, new hires will receive a $43,646 salary which jumps to $47,597 after completion of the...
wvlt.tv
‘That is not good’: More incorrect ballots found in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Reports of incorrect early voting ballots continue to be made in Davidson County. Earlier this week, more than 200 ballots were found with the wrong congressional district, and now people are being given the wrong local elections. Several people that went to early voting in Goodlettsville...
Here’s when polls open & close in different Northeast Tennessee counties
(WJHL) — Voters are encouraged to hit the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. Opening times vary among the different localities, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of when the polls open and end based on location. All polls across Tennessee will close at 8 p.m. Carter […]
fox17.com
Officials hold executive session where Metro Legal discussed Nashville ballot errors
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A public meeting was scheduled Friday, but just two hours before it was set to begin, the meeting was cancelled after election officials failed to show up. While a public meeting was cancelled, an executive session was called at the request of Metro Legal, to...
Criminal charges for abortion not created equal in TN: DA Glenn Funk explains
DA Glenn Funk explains, the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade in June means now in Tennessee, life begins at conception and a total ban on abortion is in effect with no exception for rape or incest.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. governor asked to investigate system advocates say enabled Eliza Fletcher’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice and victim advocacy groups want accountability and answers after the kidnapping and murder of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. Advocates say the system failed to protect her from Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused in the case. On Friday morning, Henderson will be back in court,...
wvlt.tv
TN, GA governors place friendly wager on Tennessee-Georgia game outcome
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The governors from Tennessee and Georgia are confident about their teams, so they have placed a friendly wager on Saturday’s game outcome. Governor Brian P. Kemp out of Georgia took to Twitter saying he would bet Georgia pecans, Vidalia onions and bourbon. “He’s a good...
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
fox17.com
Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
Sidelines
Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee
Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
What’s the difference between right to work and at-will employment?
Right-to-work and at-will employment are two different concepts, though many conflate them.
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
Former Tennessee inmate returns to jail to inspire current prisoners
Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) hosted a former TDOC inmate to speak and motivate current inmates at Deberry Special Needs Facility.
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
WKRN
Bond revoked for former Smith County coach
The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
fox17.com
Tennessee Residence open for Christmas tours starting Dec. 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Annual holiday tours of the governor's mansion, known as the Tennessee Residence, will begin on Dec. 2 this Christmas season. This year’s theme is "The Gift of Giving" with décor that highlights giving to others and the birth of Christ. The free tours are self-guided but require an advance reservation. Guests are also invited to bring donations for Tennessee nonprofits.
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug & Weapons Charges For Tennessee Man
A Portland, Tennessee, man was charged with possession of drugs and a stolen gun after a traffic stop in Todd County Sunday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown says he was called to the area for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on private property and located 56-year-old David Carter inside the vehicle. Carter admitted to having a handgun and a DUI-suspended license during the traffic stop.
fox17.com
7th grader charged for making threat against school in Lebanon Special School District
UPDATE (Nov. 7): The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says a seventh grader has been charged and will face school disciplinary action for making a threatening post on Snapchat directed towards students at Walter J Baird Middle School. ------------- UPDATE: Lebanon police say they do not perceive the concerning post as...
