Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai and Zakk Wylde pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix by unleashing fretboard fury on Voodoo Child
With their signature guitars in hand, the two titans treated attendees of the 2017 Vai Academy to one of the most explosive Voodoo Child covers of all time. In 2016, Steve Vai conceived Generation Axe – a supergroup to end all supergroups, for which he tapped some of the decade’s most proficient electric guitar heroes to join him on a North American tour that promised a “unique performance of five fiercely talented guitar players”.
SFGate
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Is Sweet Dream for Eurythmics
Eurythmics are a duo who exceeded everyone’s expectations — perhaps even their own. Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox took their first shot at musical fame with a band called the Tourists in the late ’70s. The five-piece scored two small hits in the U.K. charts but had little success anywhere else, and by 1980, they broke up. Stewart and Lennox formed Eurythmics on their own a year later, with little success. However, 15 months later, everything changed.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Share New “Wolf” Video: Watch
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released a new music video for their Cool It Down song “Wolf.” The visual is directed by Allie Avital and stars Britt Lower from Apple TV+’s Severance as a wife sorting through feelings of confinement, wildness, and intimacy. Watch it below. “It was...
Van Morrison Taps Into Early 20th Century Skiffle Folk on Forthcoming 2023 Album
Growing up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Van Morrison would hang out at his local record shop, Atlantic Records, and consume all the early 20th century blues, jazz, and folk from the likes of Jelly Roll Morton and Lead Belly playing on the turntables. Celebrating his love of those earlier sounds, Morrison takes on a collection of classic songs in the genre of skiffle folk on his upcoming album Moving on Skiffle, out March 10, 2023.
Kelly Clarkson Shows Grunge Side By Slaying This Soundgarden Classic
She's proving to be quite the rock fan.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Guitar World Magazine
From psychedelic blues explosions to electrifying all-star collaborations: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Rob Reed's Mike Oldfield playlist
Magenta keyboard player and massive Mike Oldfield fan Rob Reed unearths his favourite Oldfield tracks for Prog
35 Years Ago: ‘Less Than Zero’ Soundtrack Confronts Music’s New Landscape
Rick Rubin didn't feel beholden to Bret Easton Ellis' 1985 novel Less Than Zero when he signed on as music supervisor for a movie adaptation. So he decided to do something completely different. "The music [in the book] had a particular sensibility for its time and I don't know what...
NME
pH-1 announces upcoming ‘About Damn Time’ world tour
Korean-American rapper pH-1 will soon be embarking on a world tour. On November 7, pH-1’s label H1GHR MUSIC announced on Twitter that he will soon be holding his ‘About Damn Time’ world tour with a brief visualiser clip featuring the rapper. While dates and venues for the tour have not been revealed, the label shared that pH-1 will be touring cities in North America, Asia and Europe.
Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
soultracks.com
British soul man Noel McKoy dies at age 62
(November 4, 2022) We are sad to report the passing of British soul man, singer Noel McKoy at age 62. No cause of death has been reported. Known for his expressive tenor voice, McKoy was the voice of seemingly countless hits both under his own name and as a guest for other artists.
iheart.com
Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.
Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
