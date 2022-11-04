ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Life coach works with Wisconsin youth to keep them off the streets

MILWAUKEE — Shannon King has been working to help at-risk youth get their life back on track through her organization since 2018. “I work with at-risk teens, many who have an excessive criminal background in Wisconsin. My goal, finding them jobs within 45 days and keeping them off the streets,” said King, CEO of Peace of Heart LLC.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Books distributed: 'Our gift to our customers'

MILWAUKEE - The We Energies Holiday Cookie Book continues a tradition like no other, returning for its 94th year Saturday, Nov. 5. Dorothy Bringe, a baker, and her granddaughter, Lily, made a recipe that made it into the book on their first try. "I thought ‘What were the chances of...
EAST TROY, WI
WISN

Annual We Energies Cookie Book brings the crowds

MILWAUKEE — An annual holiday tradition brings out thousands of cookie lovers to American Family Field. "When We Energies started putting out electrical appliances to teach people how to use their electrical appliances, we made cookies with them," said We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns. More than 200,000 Cookie Books...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Discourse Café Downtown; check out their newest location

Discourse is a local coffee shop that reimagines the coffee experience through innovative techniques, and guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with a man that’s turning unique drinks into a memorable experience for guests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

5 Chicken Sandwiches You Have to Try in Milwaukee

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. The plump, succulent breast in bronze, crackly-tender armor. The enhancing (not overwhelming) toppings, from the bitey chipotle mayo to the creamy kale-broccoli- snap pea slaw. The light but strong brioche bun. An all-around hefty handheld. 2. Dairyland’s Deluxe. $12...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Rep is bringing the sound of the '60s to the stage

MILWAUKEE — The '60s are back at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater!. The latest play, "Beehive: The '60s Musical," highlights six iconic female voices from the era to show how the music and society's attitude changed throughout the decade. The play's director, Laura Braza joined Arts Avenue on 12 News...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys

MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
WISCONSIN STATE

