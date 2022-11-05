Read full article on original website
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Rush
The Canadian-born rock band Rush formed in Toronto nearly 55 years ago in 1968 when guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer John Rutsey and bassist-singer Jeff Jones got together. Jones, however, was almost immediately replaced by bassist-singer Geddy Lee. After Lee joined the group, the band tried several configurations but eventually landed...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Three Songs You’ll Be Shocked To Know Tank Wrote
Durrell Babbs, better known as r&b singer and songwriter Tank, is a veteran in the business with more credit than any accolade could justify. Aside from writing some of our favorite bedroom favorites, he’s penned some smash hits for his industry peers. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
Watch the Strokes Meet the Moldy Peaches in New Meet Me in the Bathroom Clip
A new teaser video has been released for Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary film chronicling the history of the New York music scene of the early 2000s. The movie is based on Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book of the same name and features never-before-seen footage of bands such as the Strokes, the Moldy Peaches, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, TV on the Radio, and others. Today, film distribution company Utopia has shared new footage from the documentary. Watch the Moldy Peaches’ Kimya Dawson and Adam Green encounter Julian Casablancas and the Strokes for the first time in the clip below.
Low drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker dies aged 55
Mimi Parker, drummer, vocalist and songwriter for the Minnesota indie band Low, has died, her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk has said. Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. She was 55 years old, the band’s management confirmed. The band shared the news on social media. “Friends,...
Cinema dates announced for unseen Neil Young documentary Harvest Time
Harvest Time comes to cinemas in December to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's classic album Harvest
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most
Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed
Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
Watch Glen Campbell and Leon Russell Performing “Southern Nights” Together In 1983
Two greats performing together is nearly always a recipe for a good video. Glen Campbell and Leon Russell were two legends, and together performing the classic tune “Southern Nights” in 1983 will always be one of my favorites. The tune was written by Allen Toussaint in 1975 and...
Philharmonia/Rouvali/Levit review – secure and clear-sighted Beethoven
For its current Southbank season the Philharmonia has installed Anna Clyne as featured composer. She is curating the orchestra’s early-evening series of new-music programmes, while her own works feature prominently in the mainstream events too – Santtu-Matias Rouvali opened his latest concert with the UK premiere of Clyne’s Color Field.
Guitar World Magazine
Reverb reveals the best-selling effects pedals of 2022
Last week, online gear store Reverb shared its annual list of best-selling guitars from the past 12 months, highlighting the continued dominance of the PRS Silver Sky design, the rise of the baritone and the six-string shakeup that Fender’s Acoustasonics have caused in the acoustic world. Now, Reverb has...
NME
Japanese Breakfast says she was “still in my pyjamas” when asked to sing on The 1975’s ‘Part Of The Band’
Japanese Breakfast has spoken about her experience of working with The 1975 on their new album ‘Part Of The Band‘. The singer-songwriter, real name Michelle Zauner, told fans earlier this year that she had contributed vocals to the title track of the album. Now, she has told NME...
soultracks.com
Jody Watley to return with new music for the holidays
(November 4, 2022) Jody Watley puts a joyful spin on classic Christmas tune! The Grammy winning music global superstar is spreading some festive cheer with upcoming release of the jazzy rendition of quintessential holiday song “Christmas Time Is Here” from her favorite, Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on November 17, 2022.
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
Animal Collective Share New Song From A24 Film Soundtrack: Listen
Animal Collective penned the original score for A24’s upcoming drama The Inspection. The film is based on the true story of writer and director Elegance Bratton. The Inspection follows Ellis French, a young Black gay man who has been ostracized from his family as he enlists in the Marines. Today, Animal Collective have shared a new song from their soundtrack titled “Crucible.” Listen to it below.
Neil Young ‘Harvest’ Documentary to Feature Never-Before-Seen Footage
“This is a big album for me,” Neil Young said of 1972’s Harvest in a statement. “50 years ago, I was 24, maybe 23, and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends and it’s really cool that this album has lasted so long. I had a great time and now, when I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there.”
