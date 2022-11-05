ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Rush

The Canadian-born rock band Rush formed in Toronto nearly 55 years ago in 1968 when guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer John Rutsey and bassist-singer Jeff Jones got together. Jones, however, was almost immediately replaced by bassist-singer Geddy Lee. After Lee joined the group, the band tried several configurations but eventually landed...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Three Songs You’ll Be Shocked To Know Tank Wrote

Durrell Babbs, better known as r&b singer and songwriter Tank, is a veteran in the business with more credit than any accolade could justify. Aside from writing some of our favorite bedroom favorites, he’s penned some smash hits for his industry peers. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards...
Pitchfork

Watch the Strokes Meet the Moldy Peaches in New Meet Me in the Bathroom Clip

A new teaser video has been released for Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary film chronicling the history of the New York music scene of the early 2000s. The movie is based on Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book of the same name and features never-before-seen footage of bands such as the Strokes, the Moldy Peaches, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, TV on the Radio, and others. Today, film distribution company Utopia has shared new footage from the documentary. Watch the Moldy Peaches’ Kimya Dawson and Adam Green encounter Julian Casablancas and the Strokes for the first time in the clip below.
The Guardian

Low drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker dies aged 55

Mimi Parker, drummer, vocalist and songwriter for the Minnesota indie band Low, has died, her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk has said. Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. She was 55 years old, the band’s management confirmed. The band shared the news on social media. “Friends,...
Loudwire

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most

Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
American Songwriter

5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed

Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
The Guardian

Philharmonia/Rouvali/Levit review – secure and clear-sighted Beethoven

For its current Southbank season the Philharmonia has installed Anna Clyne as featured composer. She is curating the orchestra’s early-evening series of new-music programmes, while her own works feature prominently in the mainstream events too – Santtu-Matias Rouvali opened his latest concert with the UK premiere of Clyne’s Color Field.
Guitar World Magazine

Reverb reveals the best-selling effects pedals of 2022

Last week, online gear store Reverb shared its annual list of best-selling guitars from the past 12 months, highlighting the continued dominance of the PRS Silver Sky design, the rise of the baritone and the six-string shakeup that Fender’s Acoustasonics have caused in the acoustic world. Now, Reverb has...
soultracks.com

Jody Watley to return with new music for the holidays

(November 4, 2022) Jody Watley puts a joyful spin on classic Christmas tune! The Grammy winning music global superstar is spreading some festive cheer with upcoming release of the jazzy rendition of quintessential holiday song “Christmas Time Is Here” from her favorite, Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on November 17, 2022.
American Songwriter

Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists

Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
Pitchfork

Animal Collective Share New Song From A24 Film Soundtrack: Listen

Animal Collective penned the original score for A24’s upcoming drama The Inspection. The film is based on the true story of writer and director Elegance Bratton. The Inspection follows Ellis French, a young Black gay man who has been ostracized from his family as he enlists in the Marines. Today, Animal Collective have shared a new song from their soundtrack titled “Crucible.” Listen to it below.

