FOX Carolina
SC high schools advance to second round of football playoffs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first round of the playoffs came and went and several Upstate schools are still alive in the hunt for a state championship. North Augusta @ Catawba RidgeMyrtle Beach @ West Florence. Indian Land @ WestsideJames Island @ Irmo. Greenwood @ Northwestern Bluffton @ South...
wtoc.com
High school football playoff schedule (Nov. 11)
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The area’s best high school football teams have shifted their focus to the state playoffs. Teams in Georgia open first round play on Friday, November 12, while teams in South Carolina will play second round games. Here is the schedule for this Friday’s state playoff...
WRDW-TV
Warhorse RB named finalist for Mr. Football South Carolina
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Warhorses finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, and their dominance on the ground is one of the reasons why. We caught up with Barnwell’s Senior Running Back Tyler Smith, a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina. If you ask...
FOX Carolina
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
FOX Carolina
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
blufftontoday.com
SC's savings account declined in 2022. Voters to decide if state should save more
Lawmakers spent much of this year advocating for South Carolina to increase its budget allocation for rainy day funds to 10% of the previous year's revenue from 7%. They said that the state needed to set aside more money to ensure that the government had enough to overcome economic headwinds, much like the ones they faced during the Great Recession and during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
WJCL
South Carolina Senate Showdown Results: Tim Scott challenged by Krystle Matthews
South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott is challenged in the 2022 midterm election by Democrat Krystle Matthews. Scott was appointed to the seat by then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in 2013. He was reelected in 2016. Scott has said he would not run again if he sought a third term.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for teen who is deaf, cannot speak
Officers in South Carolina are searching for a missing teen who is deaf and cannot speak. Police in Greenville say the search for the 16-year-old is happening in the area of Cleveland Street. They said he may be on a bicycle. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and...
WJCL
South Carolina Governor Election Results: Joe Cunningham challenges Henry McMaster
Above file video: Henry McMaster, Joe Cunningham face off in debate. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is challenged in the general election by former Congressman Joe Cunningham. More South Carolina results below:. McMaster, then the lieutenant governor, was appointed to the position in 2017 when Nikki Haley took a position...
abccolumbia.com
SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $700 tax rebate being sent out now in South Carolina after deadline passes
The deadline has passed for South Carolina residents to file their state individual income tax returns for 2020, with rebates totaling up to $700 being sent out now through the end of the year. "We are on schedule to issue rebates by the end of the year," said South Carolina...
This Is The Best Candy Store In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in South Carolina.
Man accused of killing South Carolina Uber driver acquitted
The man accused of killing an Upstate Uber driver was acquitted of his charges Thursday.
WIS-TV
Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted in a criminal case. The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth, 34, is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”
