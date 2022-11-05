ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

SC high schools advance to second round of football playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first round of the playoffs came and went and several Upstate schools are still alive in the hunt for a state championship. North Augusta @ Catawba RidgeMyrtle Beach @ West Florence. Indian Land @ WestsideJames Island @ Irmo. Greenwood @ Northwestern Bluffton @ South...
High school football playoff schedule (Nov. 11)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The area’s best high school football teams have shifted their focus to the state playoffs. Teams in Georgia open first round play on Friday, November 12, while teams in South Carolina will play second round games. Here is the schedule for this Friday’s state playoff...
Warhorse RB named finalist for Mr. Football South Carolina

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Warhorses finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, and their dominance on the ground is one of the reasons why. We caught up with Barnwell’s Senior Running Back Tyler Smith, a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina. If you ask...
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
SC's savings account declined in 2022. Voters to decide if state should save more

Lawmakers spent much of this year advocating for South Carolina to increase its budget allocation for rainy day funds to 10% of the previous year's revenue from 7%. They said that the state needed to set aside more money to ensure that the government had enough to overcome economic headwinds, much like the ones they faced during the Great Recession and during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted in a criminal case. The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth, 34, is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”
