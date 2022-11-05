ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 11

SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 11 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday Panther Creek defeated Paint Rock 29-20 Blackwell defeated Trent 86-22 Friday 11-man Frenship defeated Central 30-21 Lubbock Estacado defeated Lake View 61-7 Wall defeated Brady 54-10 Ballinger defeated Grape […]
KTEN.com

UIL football bi-district brackets

(KTEN) - Below is a list of the day, time and place for all our Texas high school football teams in the playoffs. 7 p.m. - Whitesboro vs Vernon @ Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium. 7 p.m. - Pottsboro vs Gladewater @ Paris. 7 p.m. - Bells vs Blooming Grove...
Austin American-Statesman

Georgetown banking on offensive triplets as playoff season begins Friday

GEORGETOWN — A team that checks all the offensive boxes has a legitimate chance to make a run when the state football playoffs begin next week.  Such is the case with Georgetown, which banks on its own set of triplets — quarterback Noah Booras, running back Andrew Petter and wide receiver Marquis Dominguez. This trio had a hand in all six of the team’s touchdowns during a 40-14 victory over Cedar Park on Friday night at Birkelbach...
