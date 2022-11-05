Read full article on original website
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 11
SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 11 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday Panther Creek defeated Paint Rock 29-20 Blackwell defeated Trent 86-22 Friday 11-man Frenship defeated Central 30-21 Lubbock Estacado defeated Lake View 61-7 Wall defeated Brady 54-10 Ballinger defeated Grape […]
Who's in the playoffs? Who's out? Final high school football standings in Austin area
The regular season wrapped up Friday for all high school football teams in the Austin area. Here are the area's final district standings, listed in order of playoff seeding, where applicable; the top four teams qualify for the playoffs: District 12-6A (overall, district) Harker Heights (Division II), 9-1, 6-0 ...
2022 Central Texas high school football playoffs: Bi-District Round
TEMPLE, Texas — After 11 weeks, the final push to AT&T Stadium in Arlington begins Thursday, as the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs begin. The 6 News sports team has gathered every playoff pairing in Central Texas in a one-stop shop to see where your favorite team is playing.
KTEN.com
UIL football bi-district brackets
(KTEN) - Below is a list of the day, time and place for all our Texas high school football teams in the playoffs. 7 p.m. - Whitesboro vs Vernon @ Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium. 7 p.m. - Pottsboro vs Gladewater @ Paris. 7 p.m. - Bells vs Blooming Grove...
Georgetown banking on offensive triplets as playoff season begins Friday
GEORGETOWN — A team that checks all the offensive boxes has a legitimate chance to make a run when the state football playoffs begin next week. Such is the case with Georgetown, which banks on its own set of triplets — quarterback Noah Booras, running back Andrew Petter and wide receiver Marquis Dominguez. This trio had a hand in all six of the team’s touchdowns during a 40-14 victory over Cedar Park on Friday night at Birkelbach...
