GEORGETOWN — A team that checks all the offensive boxes has a legitimate chance to make a run when the state football playoffs begin next week. Such is the case with Georgetown, which banks on its own set of triplets — quarterback Noah Booras, running back Andrew Petter and wide receiver Marquis Dominguez. This trio had a hand in all six of the team’s touchdowns during a 40-14 victory over Cedar Park on Friday night at Birkelbach...

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO