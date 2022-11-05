Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Related
Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Six Astros Declared Free Agents
Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero and Christian Vázquez are now free agents.
One prospect the Yankees will likely trade this off-season
The New York Yankees undoubtedly have their hands full this off-season, but general manager Brian Cashman is expected to be retained on a contract extension, with his deal expiring on December 31. Aaron Judge is undoubtedly the team’s primary focus, but Cashman has a few smaller situations to deal with,...
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
Guess Who’s Throwing Out the First Pitch Ahead of World Series Game 6
This was an obvious choice…
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
KOLD-TV
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Yardbarker
Zion Williamson Throws Down A Ridiculous Dunk In Warriors-Pelicans Game
It's good to see Williamson back healthy (he missed the entire 2021-22 season), because he is one of the most exciting players in the league. The former Duke superstar finished his night with 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes of playing time. He is...
Sporting News
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers threw shade at Lions despite losing to them
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions on Sunday despite losing to them. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers lost 15-9 in Detroit in Week 9. The Packers quarterback went 23-for-43 for 291 yards, a touchdown and a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. The loss dropped Green Bay to 3-6...
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Comments / 6