Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Nov. 4
MUSKEGON – Seven local high school football teams battled for trophies during Friday’s district championship round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs and three came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s regional finals. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area,...
Things to know about the Flint-area’s four regional football finalists and their opponents
FLINT – Four Flint-area high school football teams are still in the hunt for state championships. All four will play for regional championships at 7 p.m. Friday, according to MHSAA.com.
Michigan high school football playoffs: Regional final pairings
Here are the matchups for the regional finals, dates and times to be determined. 11-player Division 1 ...
See Saginaw-area football playoff brackets, schedule for third round of playoffs
Five Saginaw-area teams remain alive in the Michigan high school football playoffs, as teams head into the regional finals/quarterfinals. One Saginaw-area team, Merrill, will travel to Munising for an 8-Player Division 1 semifinal game. If the Vandals win, they advance to the state championship game at Northern Michigan University. Check...
Flint-area football playoff highlights: Goodrich, Linden among winners on wild night
FLINT – The second round of the Michigan high school football playoffs was certainly a wide one for some of the eight Flint-area teams who were still alive. There was the 89-point game between Division 1 top 10 teams Clarkston and Davison.
Grandville's Jayden Terry wins SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week (Oct. 24-30)
Belleville football defeats Saline to secure second consecutive Division 1 district championship Cass Tech football's defense holds potent Southfield A&T offense, wins district final How SBLive's Michigan Power 25 high school football teams fared in the district finals Riverview football's ...
Week 12 updates: Muskingum Valley, Zanesville, Coshocton County high school football games
Week 12 kicks off tonight with another full slate of action. Follow along with tonight's action here: A Twitter List by TRShipley This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Week 12 updates: Muskingum Valley, Zanesville, Coshocton County high school football games
High school football regional semifinal matchups set for many local schools
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional semifinal playoff pairings Sunday. >>Several local area high schools play in OHSAA Football Regional Quarterfinals. The games will be played at neutral sites on both Friday and Saturday nights. The regional finals are set for November 18-19...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0