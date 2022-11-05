ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Nov. 4

MUSKEGON – Seven local high school football teams battled for trophies during Friday’s district championship round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs and three came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s regional finals. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area,...
MUSKEGON, MI
