Grand Rapids, MI

‘Largest smallest’ event in GR aims to help find cure for Duchenne’s

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHBJl_0izULuEb00

The largest smallest event of its kind in the world, the GR .1K, will take place in Grand Rapids Saturday for its 11 th year.

Grand River Aseptic puts on the event that will take place at noon Saturday on Bridge Street.

The main goal of this “race” is to help find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to the alterations of a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact.

Participants will run just about one city block, or a little less than the length of a football field.

Registration is at “The Knickerbocker” – New Holland Brewing – and people can still register Saturday.

The Friar family, whose son Kyle has Duchenne’s, says it’s a great feeling to know the community is there to support them.

“It’s pretty emotional, really, to have this many people that have your back,” DeAnne Friar told FOX 17. “It lifts you up like none other. I mean, you know, I think about this, that you think, you know, when you have kids that are diagnosed with something this heavy, and you have friends that ask what you can do, you know, everyone asked what can you do, but no one expects this. I mean, this is above and beyond what you can do.”

“It’s just, ‘come on down to Bridge Street,’ and it’s a great place with great restaurants. We get tremendous support from New Holland Knickerbocker here and all of the venues here on the street,” Kyle Smith, GR .1K organizer, added.

Organizers expect about 1,000 participants and they hope to raise about $75,000 at the event.

