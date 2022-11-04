Read full article on original website
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October
Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a digital platform for healthcare professionals, fell 12.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $30.22. Doximity opened October at $30.40, falling to a monthly low of $24.15 on Oct. 24. It ended October at $26.47 a share....
Mullen Automotive Stock (NASDAQ:MULN): An EV Gamble Worth Taking
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is an ambitious startup in a market that's growing and receiving government support. It's also a competitive field, though, and Mullen has to prove its viability as a business venture. Nevertheless, I am bullish on Mullen Automotive stock as the company has a relentless drive to expand its market footprint in the U.S. and internationally.
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter
Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.
Positive Bounce Expected For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 1,250 points or 8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 16,550-point plateau although it's expected to move higher again on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
Is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Still Attractive, Post-COVID?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is down significantly this year amid rising interest rates and declining demand. AMD and other chip makers witnessed a pandemic-led surge in personal computer (PCs) shipments. However, recent results reflected the slump in demand for PC processors, now that COVID lockdowns have ended. That said, most analysts remain optimistic about AMD due to the strength in its Data Center and Embedded segments.
Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 7,050-point plateau, although it's expected to find renewed support on Wednesday. The global...
3 Top Stocks to Invest in for Attractive Earnings Growth
Earnings growth is the most important variable influencing the share price. After all, earnings growth is the highest priority for the top brass of any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long haul. Study a company’s revenues over a...
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -116.67%....
Rebound Called For China Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 80 points or 2.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,065-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the...
Singapore Stock Market Has Positive Lead For Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, improving almost 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,145-point plateau and it's likely to open higher again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
National Health Investors (NHI) Tops Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
National Health Investors (NHI) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to FFO of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Portman Ridge (PTMN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Portman Ridge (PTMN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 31.82%. A quarter...
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, IOVA, AMGN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.33. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
