Warren, MI

Warren Michigan Collegiate football shuts out Bishop Foley to reach regional final

By Ronnie Martin
 2 days ago

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Warren Michigan Collegiate Cougars (11-1) shutout the Madison Heights Bishop Foley Ventures (10-1) 14-0 to capture a Division 6 district title for the second year straight.

The Cougars move on to play Clinton in the regional round next Friday.

Here are four takeaways from the game:

Cougars' run game

Both teams ran the ball for the majority of the game Friday night, but Michigan Collegiate was able to find success on the ground much more consistently. Senior Cougar running back/linebacker Teshawn Thomas ran for well over 100 yards, most of which came on a 75-yard touchdown run in the beginning of the first quarter. Thomas said he attributes his long run to his offensive lineman.

“They’re a great line,” Thomas said. “Jaunte Jones opened it up, and I just burst right through for a touchdown."

Cougars eyeing state final

Michigan Collegiate lost the 2021 state final to Lansing Catholic 16-6. After Friday night’s win, the Cougars are just two wins away from finding themselves back in the final at Ford Field in Detroit. Michigan Collegiate head coach John Guth said the seniors on the team have wanted to get back to the state final all season.

“It’s special for us to be able to come in and win another [district title],” Guth said. “Our goal is to win a state title. These seniors, we got 18 of them, their goal is to get back to the finals. They were there last year, and having 18 of them play at Ford Field and not be able to win it -- their goal all year was to come back and try and win this state title. One at a time, but that’s our goal.”

Stifling Cougar defense

Prior to Friday night, the last time Bishop Foley was shutout was in its 31-0 loss to Shrine Catholic in 2019. The Ventures had trouble moving the ball all night, and towards the end of the game, the Cougar defense began forcing turnovers. The Cougar defense made multiple red zone stops in the second half alone. Guth credits their scheme for keeping the Venture offense at bay.

“They had a few explosive kids; that’s why they were 10-0,” Guth said. “We just game planned all week for them. We game planned for [Drew Mleczko] and [Adam Kidder]. Certain sets they got in we felt they were running the ball, and certain sets they got in with number two, we game planned for it and they did a great job at defending them.”

McClain was consistent

Senior Cougar running back/linebacker Mik’quan McClain was in total command of the offense. Although he’s listed as a running back, McClain took snaps at quarterback all night. Aside from using his arm on occasion, McClain was one of the Cougars’ main ball carriers. He rushed for over 50 yards and added what proved to be the game-sealing touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

