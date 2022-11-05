Read full article on original website
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
17-Year-Old Arrested in the Shooting of Washington Commanders Player Brian Robinson Jr.
Authorities are still looking for two other suspects involved in the August shooting of Brian Robinson Jr. A suspect has been arrested tied to the shooting and attempted armed robbery of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. in August, authorities said. D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest of the suspect — a 17-year-old teenager — at a news conference on Wednesday. He described the incident as "yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun," and added, "Enough is enough. We have to...
Police officer arrested after shooting teen eating McDonald’s and leaving him in a coma
The police officer who shot an unarmed 17-year-old in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot turned himself in on Tuesday and is likely to face criminal charges, according to reports. San Antonio police chief William McManus said James Brennand, a probationary officer, was fired from his post several days after the 2 October shooting which left the teen in critical condition. Mr Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. The teenager, Erik Cantu, remained on life support. His attorney Brian Powers said in a statement: “At this time, there is no improvement in...
Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home
A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
Two fathers started shooting at each other from their cars in a road rage chase. Both their daughters ended up getting shot, police said.
One daughter was shot in the leg and the other suffered a collapsed lung after being shot in the back, authorities said.
Florida Dads Accused Of Shooting Each Other's Daughters In Road Rage Incident
Frank Gilliard Allison (left) and William Joseph Hale were arrested Saturday for attempted murder after they opened fire on each other. (Photo: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office) Two Florida men are each facing attempted murder charges after they allegedly shot at each other’s daughters during a road rage incident Saturday...
Washington Examiner
Police speculate TikTok trend was behind deadly crash that killed four teenagers
Police suspect a nationwide TikTok trend of stealing Kia cars could be behind a deadly crash from Monday. Six teenagers were involved in the crash early that morning, with five of them being ejected from the vehicle that was reported stolen the night before. Four among them, Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14, were killed as a result of the crash.
WJLA
Arrest made in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson; MPD still looking for 2 others
WASHINGTON (7News) — A juvenile is in custody in connection to the shooting of Commanders rookie running back, Brian Robinson, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert Contee announced on Wednesday afternoon. Police are still searching for two other suspects related to the incident. Contee said a 17-year-old boy from...
Road rage: Driver allegedly shoots at car, on DC road, with baby inside
WASHINGTON — DC Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly shot at a car, with a baby inside of it, on a local highway. The incident happened around 9 a.m., Thursday, along southbound I-295, near Joint Base Anacostia Boling. Leon Vessels said his 11-month-old son, Legend,...
Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack
WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
"48 Hours" investigates harrowing kidnapping of a Louisiana mother from her home
In August of 2017, Schanda Handley was kidnapped from her suburban home in Louisiana at gunpoint. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud joins "CBS Mornings" with Handley's first TV interview and an inside look at his "48 Hours" report, "The Kidnapping of Schanda Handley."
FOX43.com
Police arrest second teen, a 15-year-old, in shooting of Commanders running back
WASHINGTON — A second teen has been arrested in connection to the August shooting that left Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson injured, according to DC Police. On Wednesday, a 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was arrested for their involvement in the shooting that...
Police announce an arrest in connection with shooting of Commanders' Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson was shot in his car during an attempting robbery on Aug. 28. An additional suspect remains at large in the case.
Former Blind Tiger owner releases video, speaks for first time about deadly shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The former owner of The Blind Tiger, Brad McCauley spoke out for the first time Wednesday after a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead at the Greensboro music venue in July. The Blind Tiger's liquor license was revoked in August after the ALE charged a security...
BET
Mystikal Pleads For Judge To Allow Him To Bond Out Of Jail As He Awaits Trial
Mystikal is pleading with a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his home in Ascension Parish, near Baton Rouge, La. according to WBRZ. This comes after the rapper pleaded not guilty to first-degree rape, strangulation, simple criminal damage...
Who Is Richard M. Allen? Suspect Arrested in 2017 Delphi Murders
The 50-year-old suspect was charged on Friday, after having been found in the same Indiana town where the victims lived.
Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found alive, police don't believe she was held against her will
Colorado authorities on Monday said they have found a 14-year-old girl who was last seen 10 days ago but do not believe she was held against her will
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in alleged Halloween road rage shooting incident
The mayor of Rufus, Oregon allegedly shot at a family in a car on Halloween in an apparent road rage incident. He was arrested for attempted murder.
Pa. man facing death penalty for allegedly killing pregnant ex-girlfriend in gas station shooting
A Philadelphia man is on trial for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend and their unborn child, and may be facing the death penalty. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Rafiq Thompson, 39, is on trial for the murder of Tamara Cornelius, who was shot and killed at an Exxon station in King of Prussia in April. Cornelius was pregnant with Thompson’s child when she died.
Emmett Till Was Lynched, and His Family Was Denied Justice: All About the Murder that Shocked the Nation
Outrage over the 1955 murder of a 14-year-old Black boy in Mississippi, the subject of the new movie Till, was a catalyst of the American civil rights movement At just 14 years old, Emmett Till's life was savagely cut short during the summer of 1955. The Black teen from Chicago was visiting family members in Money, Miss., when a white woman, 21-year-old shopkeeper Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he had propositioned and lewdly grabbed her at her family's grocery store on August 24. In response to the accusations, several...
