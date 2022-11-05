ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

17-Year-Old Arrested in the Shooting of Washington Commanders Player Brian Robinson Jr.

Authorities are still looking for two other suspects involved in the August shooting of Brian Robinson Jr. A suspect has been arrested tied to the shooting and attempted armed robbery of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. in August, authorities said. D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest of the suspect — a 17-year-old teenager — at a news conference on Wednesday. He described the incident as "yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun," and added, "Enough is enough. We have to...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Police officer arrested after shooting teen eating McDonald’s and leaving him in a coma

The police officer who shot an unarmed 17-year-old in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot turned himself in on Tuesday and is likely to face criminal charges, according to reports. San Antonio police chief William McManus said James Brennand, a probationary officer, was fired from his post several days after the 2 October shooting which left the teen in critical condition. Mr Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. The teenager, Erik Cantu, remained on life support. His attorney Brian Powers said in a statement: “At this time, there is no improvement in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Law & Crime

Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home

A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Police speculate TikTok trend was behind deadly crash that killed four teenagers

Police suspect a nationwide TikTok trend of stealing Kia cars could be behind a deadly crash from Monday. Six teenagers were involved in the crash early that morning, with five of them being ejected from the vehicle that was reported stolen the night before. Four among them, Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14, were killed as a result of the crash.
BUFFALO, NY
WUSA9

Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack

WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
WILSON, NC
PennLive.com

Pa. man facing death penalty for allegedly killing pregnant ex-girlfriend in gas station shooting

A Philadelphia man is on trial for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend and their unborn child, and may be facing the death penalty. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Rafiq Thompson, 39, is on trial for the murder of Tamara Cornelius, who was shot and killed at an Exxon station in King of Prussia in April. Cornelius was pregnant with Thompson’s child when she died.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
People

Emmett Till Was Lynched, and His Family Was Denied Justice: All About the Murder that Shocked the Nation

Outrage over the 1955 murder of a 14-year-old Black boy in Mississippi, the subject of the new movie Till, was a catalyst of the American civil rights movement At just 14 years old, Emmett Till's life was savagely cut short during the summer of 1955. The Black teen from Chicago was visiting family members in Money, Miss., when a white woman, 21-year-old shopkeeper Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he had propositioned and lewdly grabbed her at her family's grocery store on August 24. In response to the accusations, several...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy