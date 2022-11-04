Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Several groups sue over Georgia law banning teaching of 'divisive concepts'
(The Center Square) — Several groups said they plan to file a federal lawsuit against Georgia over a law that bans schools from teaching a series of "divisive concepts." The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Education Association and Georgia Association of Educators sent a letter to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to inform him of their plans.
