ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

CJ McCollum says NBA players must 'vet everything' after Kyrie shares antisemitic film

ATLANTA — More than a week after Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted a link on Twitter directing his more than four million followers toward a film that promotes antisemetic themes, CJ McCollum, the New Orleans Pelicans guard who is president of the NBA Player’s Association, implored NBA players to be more mindful of the content they share on social media.
ATLANTA, NY
hypebeast.com

Nike Suspends Its Partnership With Kyrie Irving

Shortly after the Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games,. has now also suspended its partnership with the Point Guard. Another response to Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic on social media last week, the sportswear brand no longer plans to launch the Nike Kyrie 8 signature shoe.
JORDAN, NY
Clayton News Daily

Report: Nets Owner Being Urged Not to Hire Ime Udoka

View the original article to see embedded media. Some “strong voices” have urged Nets owner Joe Tsai to not hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein’s sources. Several reports have indicated that after Brooklyn and former coach Steve Nash parted ways Tuesday that the Nets quickly made Udoka their top target.
BROOKLYN, NY
sneakernews.com

Nike Terminates Suspends With Kyrie Irving, Effective Immediately

Penned in 2011 — and cemented by way of a signature shoe three years thereafter — Kyrie Irving’s deal with the Swoosh has produced several notable performance models, with the 8th mainline entry expected to debut this year. But now what was once a long-standing partnership between athlete and brand has suddenly come to a close, as Nike swiftly announces the suspension of their professional relationship with Kyrie Irving.
Clayton News Daily

Mariska Hargitay Has a Ball at Recent Knicks Game

Mariska Hargitay scored more than just courtside tickets to a recent Knicks game. The actress took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a carousel of photos of her having a ball at the game–literally! Hargitay donned a plaid blazer with a black top underneath, looking super sophisticated for the Saturday night basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Clayton News Daily

Bucks seek 10-0 start, open road trip at Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks will take their perfect record on the road Monday night when they open a five-day, three-game trip against the Atlanta Hawks. Benefitting from a schedule that has seen them play seven of nine at home, the Bucks have opened with nine wins in a row, matching the 14th-longest run ever to begin an NBA season.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy