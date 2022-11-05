Read full article on original website
50 Cent Challenges Quavo To “Position” New Album In Honor Of Takeoff
50 Cent has sent a public message to rapper Quavo, telling the grieving artist to regroup and use the pain from groupmate Takeoff’s tragic death as fuel to honor his legacy. Fif, who is known for doling out unsolicited advice to various entertainers and public figures, gave the Unc & Phew rapper words of encouragement via a post on Instagram. More from VIBE.com'Hip Hop Homicides' Will Debut With Pop Smoke EpisodeGucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing HimLaKeith Stanfield Says You Can't Support Gangsta Rap And Be Pro-Black Sharing a clip of music executive Steven Victor...
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Shares ‘Put The Minks Down’ Music Video Feat. 42 Dugg: Watch
Jeezy easily has one of the hardest albums out right now with SNOFALL, which is a Gangsta Grillz presentation from DJ Drama. While we’re still playing the album heavily, the rapper has decided to give ‘Put The Minks Down’ song the video treatment, featuring assistance from 42 Dugg. It was shot in the latter’s hometown of Detroit too. Watch it below.
TMZ.com
21 Savage Disses Mase and Charleston White On 'Her Loss' Album
21 Savage doesn't appear on the "Her Loss" album nearly as much as Drake ... but the Slaughter Gang rapper still maximized his greasy talk over the bubbly R&B production. On the solo track, "3AM on Glenwood" ... 21 borrows the script from Drake's famed "timestamp" series ... where he lyrically floats streams of consciousness in the studio during the middle of the night.
Police question nanny of Nigerian music star Davido following death of his three-year-old son
Police are questioning a nanny employed by Nigerian music star Davido following the death of his three-year-old son on Halloween.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Net Worth 2022: Is Money The Real Reason Why The Miggos Rapper Was Shot Dead?
Takeoff was tragically shot dead on November 1, 2022. He was 28 years old. Takeoff, one-third of the extremely popular rap trio Migos, was reportedly killed in a shooting at a Houston bowling alley named 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. The news was initially reported by TMZ. A fight came...
Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Jay-Z Reportedly In Talks To Sell Stake In D’Usse
Jay-Z is reportedly looking to sell his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the 52-year-old rapper exercised his right to a buyout a year ago under his company SC Liquor. Bacardi now has to “negotiate in good faith” and decide on a price. The process could be complicated as the “Song Cry” rapper wants to ensure his fair cut.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Teaches Lil Baby Her Signature Dance Moves
GloRilla has taught Lil Baby the moves to her viral “Tomorrow” dance. The pair connected backstage and Lil Baby seemed unsure as he mimicked the steps to GloRilla’s dance, but the CMG rapper encouraged him nonetheless as he got the hang of it. The link up comes...
musictimes.com
Will Quavo Drop Takeoff's New Album? 50 Cent Says He Should
50 Cent shared his two cents on how to honor artists after their death-drop their unreleased music. The 47-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Nov. 2, just a day after the death of Migos member Takeoff, suggesting that Quavo has to take careful, measured steps in curating pop smoke's album.
thehypemagazine.com
Ethika Music Enters the Arena with a Powerful Compilation Hosted by DJ Holiday
Ethika, the go-to lifestyle brand for artists, athletes, and musicians, is taking the music world by storm with Ethika Music – a platform that’s dedicated to launching new and emerging artists. Matt Cook, Ethika’s CEO, had this to say about the brands’ music sector: “This has been an...
SZA Finally Drops Video For 'Shirt' After Teasing The Song Nearly Two Years Ago
The singer goes on a crime spree with LaKeith Stanfield in the long-awaited video.
Widow of Late Tupac Producer Sues Amaru Entertainment in Royalties Spat
The widow of a musician and producer who worked with Tupac Shakur is seeking royalties she alleges the company formed by the late rapper's mother is refusing to pay under a contract.
Surprise! Rebel Wilson Just Welcomed Her First Baby Via Surrogate, And She's Celebrating On Instagram
Rebel revealed the news on Instagram, and I think it's safe to say that it's a huge surprise to many people.
Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
NME
Drake & 21 Savage share collaborative album “Her Loss” featuring ‘Rich Flex’ and ‘Major Distribution’
Drake and 21 Savage have shared their new collaborative album ‘Her Loss’. The album was first announced on October 23 with the release of the music video for ‘Jimmy Crooks’, which features both artists and was included on the tracklist of Drake’s 2022 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara & Summer Walker Tap GloRilla For “Better Thangs” Remix
Ciara is on to “Better Thangs”, and this time around, she’s bringing GloRilla along for the ride. Last month, the songstress returned with the Summer Walker assisted track, as the singers gushed about moving on from the past and leveling up to a better way of life. On Friday (November 4), Cici shared the remix version to the track featuring the “Tomorrow 2” rapper, as she brings her Memphis twang to the energetic track.
The FADER
New Jersey rap veteran Tame One dies at 52
Tame One, the New Jersey rap icon also known as Rahem Brown but best known as one third of Artifacts and a member of the rotating collective The Weathermen, passed away on Saturday, November 5 at 52. His mother announced his death on Instagram Sunday evening, and multiple outlets later confirmed the news.
21 Savage Says He Would Beat Anyone From the 2016 XXL Freshman Class in a Verzuz Hits Battle
21 Savage is a proud alumnus of the 2016 XXL Freshman class. The Atlanta rapper recently referenced the lauded title when he revealed he could beat anyone from the group in a Verzuz hits battle. On Saturday (Nov. 5), during a chat session on Clubhouse, 21 Savage boldly stated that...
