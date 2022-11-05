ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kvrr.com

Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
CASS COUNTY, ND
ndsu.edu

‘I felt proud to tell my son I graduated college’

Shaina Lynnes recently earned a bachelor's degree in University Studies in the NDSU Degree Completion program. Shaina Lynnes returned to NDSU this spring after starting her pursuit of higher education in 2006. She was excited to enroll again after learning she was just one course shy of earning a bachelor’s degree.
FARGO, ND
beckersasc.com

Essentia Health adds GI nurse practitioner in North Dakota

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has added a new gastroenterology specialist at its Fargo, N.D., clinic on 32nd Avenue, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Grand Forks Herald. Vanessa Walker, APRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse practitioner who specializes in gastroenterology. "I chose gastroenterology...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Foreigner set to rock Scheels Arena in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10th. The group has recorded ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, including“Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,”.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
FARGO, ND
westfargopacker.org

West Fargo High School Introduces Block Schedule Coming 2023-24 School Year

Since the first day, there has been talk across West Fargo High School of a new schedule coming for the 2023-2024 school year. On Friday, November 4th, it was confirmed in PackerTime that students next year will be following the new block schedule. The schedule was added to go along with the academy model that will come in a few years. The early use of the schedule is to prepare teachers and students for the academy model, and the block in general.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
valleynewslive.com

Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
MAHNOMEN, MN
valleynewslive.com

Mail theft in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

FPD: Missing 20-year-old found safe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD confirmed that Charley Nelson was found safe. Fargo Police confirmed they are looking for a 20-year-old woman. Her name is Charley Nelson. Her family says she was last seen at Dakota Manor Apartments on 42nd St. S. in Fargo earlier this week.
kvrr.com

Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong

MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police at MN State Senate candidate’s house for dispute with ex-wife

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has obtained an incident report about what led Moorhead police to be at Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer’s house for over 40 minutes Wednesday night. The police report says officers were called to Bohmer’s Moorhead home during a child...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fired Becker County Deputy running to replace current Sheriff

(Becker County, MN) -- A former Becker County deputy is running to replace the sheriff who fired him. Chad Peterson was placed on administrative leave in June 2021 after body camera footage showed him getting into an obscenity-laced, threatening argument with a resident during an early morning call. Sheriff Todd...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Highway 200 Reopens between Mahnomen and Roy Lake

MAHNOMEN (KDLM) – After a lengthy delay, the Twin Lakes Creek bridge along Highway 200 has reopened for traffic. The bridge replacement was originally scheduled to start in mid-May, but was delayed due to high water levels, then delayed again in August due to material delays causing Highway 200 to remain closed between Mahnomen and Roy Lake throughout the summer.
MAHNOMEN, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
FARGO, ND

