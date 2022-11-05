Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
Breckenridge, Barnesville, Moorhead All Heading To State Football Tournament
(KDLM) – The participants of the 2022 State Football tournaments are set after the conclusion of section championships on Friday, and three more area teams will compete for section championships in their respective conferences. The Barnesville Trojans are the champions of 8AA after a dominating 56-3 win over Crookston...
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
valleynewslive.com
‘She’s the strongest kid I know’: Fargo South High freshman battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High School freshman is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but while the family focuses on upcoming treatments, friends and family have been raising support here in Fargo. Recently, Clara Motschenbacher, the 14-year-old battling cancer, found out she was in remission. “Not a...
ndsu.edu
‘I felt proud to tell my son I graduated college’
Shaina Lynnes recently earned a bachelor's degree in University Studies in the NDSU Degree Completion program. Shaina Lynnes returned to NDSU this spring after starting her pursuit of higher education in 2006. She was excited to enroll again after learning she was just one course shy of earning a bachelor’s degree.
beckersasc.com
Essentia Health adds GI nurse practitioner in North Dakota
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has added a new gastroenterology specialist at its Fargo, N.D., clinic on 32nd Avenue, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Grand Forks Herald. Vanessa Walker, APRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse practitioner who specializes in gastroenterology. "I chose gastroenterology...
wdayradionow.com
Foreigner set to rock Scheels Arena in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10th. The group has recorded ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, including“Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,”.
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
westfargopacker.org
West Fargo High School Introduces Block Schedule Coming 2023-24 School Year
Since the first day, there has been talk across West Fargo High School of a new schedule coming for the 2023-2024 school year. On Friday, November 4th, it was confirmed in PackerTime that students next year will be following the new block schedule. The schedule was added to go along with the academy model that will come in a few years. The early use of the schedule is to prepare teachers and students for the academy model, and the block in general.
valleynewslive.com
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
valleynewslive.com
Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Missing 20-year-old found safe
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD confirmed that Charley Nelson was found safe. Fargo Police confirmed they are looking for a 20-year-old woman. Her name is Charley Nelson. Her family says she was last seen at Dakota Manor Apartments on 42nd St. S. in Fargo earlier this week.
kvrr.com
Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong
MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County Sheriff Jahner debates Sheriff’s Deputy Mathew King
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men went toe to toe Friday afternoon in the first and only debate before next week’s election all in an effort to be Cass County’s top cop. Incumbent Sheriff Jesse Janner and Cass County Deputy Mathew King went back and forth...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
valleynewslive.com
Police at MN State Senate candidate’s house for dispute with ex-wife
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has obtained an incident report about what led Moorhead police to be at Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer’s house for over 40 minutes Wednesday night. The police report says officers were called to Bohmer’s Moorhead home during a child...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fired Becker County Deputy running to replace current Sheriff
(Becker County, MN) -- A former Becker County deputy is running to replace the sheriff who fired him. Chad Peterson was placed on administrative leave in June 2021 after body camera footage showed him getting into an obscenity-laced, threatening argument with a resident during an early morning call. Sheriff Todd...
lakesarearadio.net
Highway 200 Reopens between Mahnomen and Roy Lake
MAHNOMEN (KDLM) – After a lengthy delay, the Twin Lakes Creek bridge along Highway 200 has reopened for traffic. The bridge replacement was originally scheduled to start in mid-May, but was delayed due to high water levels, then delayed again in August due to material delays causing Highway 200 to remain closed between Mahnomen and Roy Lake throughout the summer.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
