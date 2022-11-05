Read full article on original website
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown
– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
Bianca Belair Is the Last Woman Standing, Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– It was a hard-fought match, but Bianca Belair was the Last Woman Standing against Bayley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. There were weapons, ladders, chairs, and even a golf cart, but Bayley was not able to overcome the E-S-T of WWE in their Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday live on TBS:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. * 2 Out...
WWE News: Signup Page For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Road to Crown Jewel
– Signups are open for attending next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The sign-up page for Tuesday’s taping is here. – WWE posted the following video looking at Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s road to Crown Jewel:
WWE News: Jey Uso Getting MRI On Monday, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon At Crown Jewel, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
– It was noted during today’s WWE Crown Jewel broadcast that Jey Uso may have suffered a broken wrist and will have an MRI on Monday. It is possible that this is a storyline injury, as Uso’s arm was attacked by the Brawling Brutes during their match. The...
Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22
November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
WWE Smackdown World Cup Announced, Kicking Off On Next Week’s Show
The Smackdown World Cup tournament will begin on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced an eight-man tournament to begin next week, as well as several other matches. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on FOX:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
Jeff Jarrett Comments On Joining AEW Following WWE Tenure
Jeff Jarrett feels like a rookie again after making his AEW debut, and the WWE Hall of Famer is all about that vibe. "In the different little footnotes of, we'll call it Double J's career ... I may be the last hire of [former WWE CEO Vince McMahon]," Jarrett said to Conrad Thompson on his latest "My World" podcast. Jarrett mentioned that with his exit from WWE as SVP of Live Events, there came a lot of thinking and soul-searching. Two months later, Jarrett shocked wrestling fans when he showed up at "AEW Dynamite" last week to crack Darby Allin over the head with a patented guitar shot. "'I feel like I'm a 19-year-old rookie pacing around the WMC TV Studios,'" Jarrett told his wife Karen on Wednesday night before making his AEW debut. "'I'm nervous. I'm nervous about tonight.'" Fans were even more shocked later that night, when AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed that Jarrett would be AEW's Director of Business Development.
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)
AEW Dynamite will broadcast from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 9. According to WrestleTix, 2,675 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/4/22), leaving 855 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,530. Here is the current...
411’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Preview
Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WWE Crown Jewel preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and that’s right — Sweet Saudi Blood Money VIII is here as WWE returns to Riyadh for their latest Saudi Arabia show. WWE has a collection of eight matches to satisfy MBS their fanbase, most of which are pretty clearly stopgap bouts to deliver some star power for this PPV. Look, at this point the Saudi PPVs are what they are. Most of the matches here have potential to deliver, which is an improvement over Crown Jewels and Super Showdowns of years past. We have a lot to get into for Saturday’s show so without further ado let’s prep for the brutal heat, get all of the women in neck-to-toe ring gear and dive in!
Brock Lesnar Barely Survives Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Brock Lesnar managed to get his win back against Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event, but just barely. He also did not walk away from the match unscathed. Lashley took the fight to Lesnar from the outset of the match and absolutely dominated Lesnar. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar managed to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to pick up the pinfall victory.
What Happened After AEW Rampage Ended
A new report has details on what went down after the cameras turned off following tonight’s AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that Samoa Joe cut a promo saying that he and Wardlow would give no quarter moving forward, and then Tony Khan came out. Khan was cut off by The Factory, with QT Marshall coming out to sing a ditty about New Jersey.
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
Various News: New Interview Recorded For Dark Side of the Ring, Adam Pearce Trolls Fans On Twitter, MLW Pays Tribute To Superfan Vladimir
– PWInsider reports that Hacksaw Jim Duggan recently recorded an interview for a fourth season of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring. This would confirm the show is returning, although it’s unknown when at this time. – MLW recently paid tribute to wrestling superfan Vladimir Abouzeide. Vladimir...
Peter Avalon on How His AEW Feud With Brandon Cutler Came Together
– Speaking to Fightful in a recent interview, AEW talent Peter Avalon discussed his feud with Brandon Cutler that took place on AEW Dark in 2020. Below are som highlights:. Peter Avalon on his feud with Brandon Cutler: That’s great that you say that. That’s wonderful that you say that. I didn’t mean to cut you off. The feud with Cutler was completely just written on the fly because we were just two guys that had nothing to do and we weren’t doing anything. It was just something during the pandemic. Like I said, everything I did up and to that match, the loser thing was completely done on the thing. There was no writing thing for it. It was just done per show, we discussed it, things just kind of happened.”
World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Revealed on AEW Rampage
The World Title Eliminator Tournament kicks off next week, and the brackets were revealed on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following brackets for the eight-man tournament, which will culminate at AEW Full Gear with the winner getting a World Championship match at Winter Is Coming:. & Eddie...
Nine Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs on Youtube. The lineup includes:. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J & Jeeves Kay) * Athena vs. Abby Jane. * Angelico, The...
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Full Results 11.05.2022: #1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match & More
The first part of the NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on November 5, with matches having been taped on October 16 in Los Angeles, CA. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *Christopher Daniels defeated Rocky Romero. *#1...
AEW News: Young Bucks Set for Highspots Signing, Excalibur Joins Hey! (EW), House of Black Promo
– HighspotsAuctions.com has announced that former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are set for an online signing on December 1. Fans can purchase the items or send in their own to get signed. More details are available at the above link. The Bucks have not appeared on AEW...
