Related
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Her Relationships With Her Daughters Following Kody Split
Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself and four of her children. "I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!!" she captioned the picture on Sunday, October 23. "So BLESSED!! #blessed #blessedmom #daughters #bestday." Christine posed alongside Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Aspyn and Ysabel rocked forest green dresses and Gwendlyn sported a deep maroon ensemble, while the 50-year-old and her youngest matched in blue. CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLITAlthough they weren't pictured in...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Calls Christine Out for 'Lying' in Heated Discussion
A miscommunication led to some heated tension on Sunday's Sister Wives.Christine Brown asked her fellow sister wives and her ex, Kody, to meet her to discuss the fact that she'd sold her house and found a new home in Utah in a matter of days. Things went south when she dropped the bomb that she was planning to move in a week.
411mania.com
Kristal Marshall Praises Melina, Says She Personifies What a Diva Is
Kristal Marshall is a big fan of Melina, calling her underappreciated and labeling her as the personification of what a Diva is. The WWE and TNA alumna recently spoke with Just Alyx for a new interview and, when asked who she thinks represents what a WWE Diva was from her era, named Melina for her attributes both in the ring and personality-wise.
ewrestlingnews.com
Otis Reveals Lifelong Battle With Dyslexia, Celebrates Milestone By Reading First Book
Otis recently took to his Instagram account to reveal that he’s been dealing with a lifelong battle with dyslexia. The WWE Superstar posted a statement, which you can see below, saying that he’s always had reading dyslexia. This led to him being approached by WWE officials around a year and a half ago about taking reading classes.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama
While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown: My Marriage to Kody is Crumbling, Too!
It’s all falling apart for Kody Brown, you guys. Or at least it was at one point, back in late 2021 when Sister Wives Season 17 was being filmed. For the last few weeks, TLC viewers have gone behind the scenes to see what transpired after Christine Brown told Kody Brown that she no longer wanted to be married.
Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children
Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Alum Ashley Snowden Confirms She and Dimitri Are Back Together
Back on. Former Seeking Sister Wife star Ashley Snowden confirmed she and her estranged husband, Dimitri Snowden, are back together nearly one year after their split. “So I’m actually not single anymore,” Ashley, 36, said in a statement. “I have briefly mentioned in the past about reconciliation with Dimitri and that has also been something that has been a blessing and it’s specifically tied to my faith walk with Christ. And just like, understand this concept of like, this … responsibility of forgiveness, OK?”
411mania.com
The Walking Dead 11.22 Review – ‘Faith’
Tonight on The Walking Dead, a kangaroo court tries Eugene while Negan and Ezekiel clash while trying to build a worker uprising. Let’s dive in!. The plot: In and around Alexandria, the prisoners work to gather information on the guards, their shifts, and positions, but Negan is distracted when he sees Annie struggling. It leads to another beating from the guards and, later, an attempt to by the warden to get info from him on who’s behind the map they found. Negan plays dumb, but later it leads to an argument with Ezekiel. Ezekiel is frustrated by having to work with Negan, as he refuses to let the man move on from his sins and what he took from him personally. Negan’s fed up as well, but in a bid to get the pressure off the others, ends up offering himself up as the ringleader to the warden, with the agreement that only he will be killed for it. But when Annie is pulled in front of the firing range as well, things shift and Ezekiel steps in front of them both, quickly by his fellow former Alexandrians, and speaks with enough sincerity that the firing squad lower their weapons and turn on the warden. Just in time to be joined by their friends from outside the wall who’ve made their way in through the sewers! However, not all of the children have been located and when the warden taunts Rosita that “You will lose everything,” she lets a walker eat his face. Meanwhile in the Commonwealth, Eugene’s trial has begun. It’s clear the verdict is pre-determined, but as Yumiko points out, it’s not the judge they truly need to way but the people. While she’s unable to get Mercer to testify, Eugene makes his own moving and honest speech on how he’s been one to stand idly by before, but he learned that even one person can change things. This seems to be enough to finally sway Mercer, who arranges for Eugene to be brought to him and set free, declaring it’s “Time to fuck shit up.’ Hell yeah! Also, Aaron’s group finally finds Luke who tells them Oceanside has also been taken over, and it looks like they’ve got at least one more ‘climber’ aka smart walker to deal with as well as the troopers.
411mania.com
Reby Hardy Is Blunt About Her View Of CM Punk
As previously reported, Matt Hardy recently offered his opinion regarding the backstage AEW All Out conflict between CM Punk and The Elite on his podcast. His spouse, former Impact Knockouts talent Reby Hardy, offered her own perspective after Matt posted a tweet to clarify how his podcast comments has been misunderstood by some. Reby’s follow-up was short and to-the-point:
411mania.com
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 8 Preview Clip
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a new preview for this weekend’s show. Here’s the preview clip and upcoming lineup:. * The Fashionista Family (Adrianna Gambino & Gigi Gianni) Miami Sweet Heat (Laurie and Lindsey Carlson) * Penelope Pink and Lana Star vs. Sahara Spars. *...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair & Sheamus Train Together (Video), News On The Rock & The Bloodline
You can check out the official synopsis for the next episode of Young Rock below. This episode is titled “Rocky Sucks”:. “Miami, 1997: As Dwayne recovers from an injury, he makes a life-changing decision; upon returning to the WWF, Dwayne takes a major risk on the mic and with his character; in 2033, President Taft turns to Dwayne for help in a crisis.”
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Slams ‘Bad Worker’ Goldberg
If you ask former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) manager Dutch Mantell , he’ll tell you that Goldberg doesn’t deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, this despite Goldberg being a multi-time world champion. Back in 1999 at WCW’s Starrcade pay-per-view, Goldberg and Bret Hart would have an...
