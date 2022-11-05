Tonight on The Walking Dead, a kangaroo court tries Eugene while Negan and Ezekiel clash while trying to build a worker uprising. Let’s dive in!. The plot: In and around Alexandria, the prisoners work to gather information on the guards, their shifts, and positions, but Negan is distracted when he sees Annie struggling. It leads to another beating from the guards and, later, an attempt to by the warden to get info from him on who’s behind the map they found. Negan plays dumb, but later it leads to an argument with Ezekiel. Ezekiel is frustrated by having to work with Negan, as he refuses to let the man move on from his sins and what he took from him personally. Negan’s fed up as well, but in a bid to get the pressure off the others, ends up offering himself up as the ringleader to the warden, with the agreement that only he will be killed for it. But when Annie is pulled in front of the firing range as well, things shift and Ezekiel steps in front of them both, quickly by his fellow former Alexandrians, and speaks with enough sincerity that the firing squad lower their weapons and turn on the warden. Just in time to be joined by their friends from outside the wall who’ve made their way in through the sewers! However, not all of the children have been located and when the warden taunts Rosita that “You will lose everything,” she lets a walker eat his face. Meanwhile in the Commonwealth, Eugene’s trial has begun. It’s clear the verdict is pre-determined, but as Yumiko points out, it’s not the judge they truly need to way but the people. While she’s unable to get Mercer to testify, Eugene makes his own moving and honest speech on how he’s been one to stand idly by before, but he learned that even one person can change things. This seems to be enough to finally sway Mercer, who arranges for Eugene to be brought to him and set free, declaring it’s “Time to fuck shit up.’ Hell yeah! Also, Aaron’s group finally finds Luke who tells them Oceanside has also been taken over, and it looks like they’ve got at least one more ‘climber’ aka smart walker to deal with as well as the troopers.

16 HOURS AGO