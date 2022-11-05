ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Joey Logano winning Cup Series championship

Joey Logano is back on top of the NASCAR racing world. Logano dominated the final race of the season to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion over Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. While the race was largely dominated by Logano, all four drivers were up toward the...
Autoweek.com

Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports announce first Chevrolet lineup

Kyle Busch Motorsports are set to enter a new era in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, and they have announced their first driver lineup as a Chevrolet team. With Kyle Busch moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch’s Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, also made the inevitable switch from Toyota to Chevrolet.
lastwordonsports.com

NASCAR Truck Series: Four Takeways from Phoenix

Zane Smith dominates Phoenix to finally win a Truck series title, Majeski sends it, KBM ends it’s dominance with Toyota, and fan favorites with uncertain plans. 1) Zane Smith wins his first Truck Series title, after two second-place championship finishes:. After finishing runner-up two years in a row, Zane...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Phoenix Raceway

- Practice; After the completion of technical inspection on Friday afternoon teams would take to the Phoenix Raceway for a 50-minute practice session. Running 28 laps during his practice session, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 28.540 at 126.139 mph on Lap-4 placing the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet 36th fastest of the 39 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Championship Race.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Joey Logano wins second NASCAR Cup Series title

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano can remember 10 years ago when he was a young driver with a bad Cup experience. As the replacement for Tony Stewart, Logano was, well, not two-time Cup champion Tony Stewart. Over four years, Logano had posted two wins at Joe Gibbs Racing and struggled, never finishing in the top 15 in the standings.
Racing News

Phoenix Race Results: November 5, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR race results from the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Tonight, the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close in Phoenix, Arizona. View 2022 Phoenix race results from the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship below. Phoenix Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac | Qual...
PHOENIX, AZ

