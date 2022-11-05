Read full article on original website
NASCAR world reacts to Joey Logano winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano is back on top of the NASCAR racing world. Logano dominated the final race of the season to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion over Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. While the race was largely dominated by Logano, all four drivers were up toward the...
Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49
Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports announce first Chevrolet lineup
Kyle Busch Motorsports are set to enter a new era in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, and they have announced their first driver lineup as a Chevrolet team. With Kyle Busch moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch’s Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, also made the inevitable switch from Toyota to Chevrolet.
Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville
Cole Custer clearly didn't care about getting another fine from NASCAR with his actions at Martinsville. The post Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Truck Series: Four Takeways from Phoenix
Zane Smith dominates Phoenix to finally win a Truck series title, Majeski sends it, KBM ends it’s dominance with Toyota, and fan favorites with uncertain plans. 1) Zane Smith wins his first Truck Series title, after two second-place championship finishes:. After finishing runner-up two years in a row, Zane...
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Phoenix Raceway
- Practice; After the completion of technical inspection on Friday afternoon teams would take to the Phoenix Raceway for a 50-minute practice session. Running 28 laps during his practice session, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 28.540 at 126.139 mph on Lap-4 placing the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet 36th fastest of the 39 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Championship Race.
Joey Logano wins second NASCAR Cup Series title
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano can remember 10 years ago when he was a young driver with a bad Cup experience. As the replacement for Tony Stewart, Logano was, well, not two-time Cup champion Tony Stewart. Over four years, Logano had posted two wins at Joe Gibbs Racing and struggled, never finishing in the top 15 in the standings.
Joey Logano captures second NASCAR Cup title with season-finale victory at Phoenix
Joey Logano started on the pole and finished in Victory Lane, wrapping up his second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday by holding off the rest of the field.
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
Phoenix Race Results: November 5, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Tonight, the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close in Phoenix, Arizona. View 2022 Phoenix race results from the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship below. Phoenix Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac | Qual...
Brittany Logano, wife of NASCAR champion Joey Logano comments
Joey Logano just claimed his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. 32-year-old Joey Logano just grabbed the win at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon. At the same time, he claimed his second series title. The championship comes in his 15th year of NASCAR Cup Series competition. The win is the 31st...
Phoenix Starting Lineup: November 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Today, the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close as Phoenix Raceway is set to host the championship race. Ahead of the green, the field is on the grid for a round of qualifying. View the Phoenix starting lineup for...
NXS: Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity Series race and championship at Phoenix Raceway
Ty Gibbs won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race and championship at Phoenix Raceway. Gibbs, who stirred controversy after wrecking his teammate Brandon Jones last weekend at Martinsville Speedway put all that aside and won the Xfinity Series championship for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gibbs led 125 of the 200 lap race.
