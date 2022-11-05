ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newberry Observer

Newberry County Council District 3 Q&A

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, voters in Newberry County District 3 will decide who will represent them on Newberry County Council, incumbent Henry Livingston (Democrat) or challenger Karl Sease (Republican). Both candidates live in Pomaria. The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email or...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
WLOS.com

Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted

SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
SALUDA, NC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a structure fire near Wren School Road and Moore Road. Officials were unable to release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Flock of birds in Beaufort County tests positive for HPAI

A mixed flock of domesticated birds on a Beaufort County farm tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that is affecting 45 states across the country. Dead birds were submitted to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center (CVDC), and a positive identification was confirmed on Nov....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate police chief retires

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A police chief retired from the Town of Honea Path Police Department. According to the city, Officer Shawn Boseman announced his retirement Thursday after serving 27 years. Mayor Christopher Burton said that the acting chief would be Barry New who has many years of experience. The Town of Honea Path […]
HONEA PATH, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died Friday night following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg. officers said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive. According to officers, the motorcyclist was driving...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville officers find missing teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:30 a.m. update:. Niyo Elisa was located in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home. Investigators are asking for residents that live in the Cleveland Street area to check any door cameras or residential CCTV for video of the missing teen. Police say he is...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy