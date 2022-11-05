Read full article on original website
Newberry County Council District 3 Q&A
NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, voters in Newberry County District 3 will decide who will represent them on Newberry County Council, incumbent Henry Livingston (Democrat) or challenger Karl Sease (Republican). Both candidates live in Pomaria. The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email or...
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
golaurens.com
Piedmont Agency on Aging in need of items, volunteers for holiday gift bag project
Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for the Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Bags project. Over 500 Meals on Wheels clients will receive a gift bag of items in the four-county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties. If you or your group are interested in...
Pickens County council members weigh in on Sunday alcohol sales decision
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- People in Pickens County have a big decision to make this election, on whether or not alcohol sales will be allowed on Sundays across the county. If you want a margarita or beer on a Sunday at Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Liberty, you’ll have to wait. “We have a lot of […]
WLOS.com
Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
New trail segment connecting Rail Trail to Barnet Park opening soon in downtown Spartanburg
A new trail segment that connects to the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail is opening soon in downtown Spartanburg.
Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday
Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp raises new flag amid calls for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate Confederate group raised a new flag near I-85 this week as Spartanburg County officials continue their calls for the flagpole to come down. The Adam Washington Ballenger Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans recently raised a version of the South Carolina...
Massive fire destroys used car business in North Augusta
A massive fire destroyed a used car business on Martintown Road in North Augusta near the intersection of Old Edgefield Road.
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
WYFF4.com
Kringle Village in Greenville is coming back as a Christmas tradition
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kringle Village in Greenville is coming back as a Christmas tradition.
HOA concerned about security at Greenville Country Music Festival
One of Greenville's biggest music festivals is starting tomorrow, but the event is now getting some backlash from people who leave nearby.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a structure fire near Wren School Road and Moore Road. Officials were unable to release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.
Fujifilm hiring 500 for seasonal positions in Greenwood Co.
To keep up with orders, Fujifilm is hiring about 500 people for its manufacturing, assembly, packaging and shipping departments. These positions are seasonal.
carolinapanorama.com
Flock of birds in Beaufort County tests positive for HPAI
A mixed flock of domesticated birds on a Beaufort County farm tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that is affecting 45 states across the country. Dead birds were submitted to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center (CVDC), and a positive identification was confirmed on Nov....
Upstate police chief retires
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A police chief retired from the Town of Honea Path Police Department. According to the city, Officer Shawn Boseman announced his retirement Thursday after serving 27 years. Mayor Christopher Burton said that the acting chief would be Barry New who has many years of experience. The Town of Honea Path […]
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died Friday night following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg. officers said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive. According to officers, the motorcyclist was driving...
WYFF4.com
Greenville officers find missing teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:30 a.m. update:. Niyo Elisa was located in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home. Investigators are asking for residents that live in the Cleveland Street area to check any door cameras or residential CCTV for video of the missing teen. Police say he is...
