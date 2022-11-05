ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Patricia Chaline
2d ago

Leave him alone! He paid for those tags if there was anything illegal about it you should’ve told him no and refuse to take his hard earned money!

Sherill Passos
1d ago

This is Hawaii...we are brown...if you don't like our color, please go back to the country of YOUR race you are UNINVITED and please take your license plate with you and stick it where the sun doesn't shine. ALOHA and MAHALO

Courtney Puyear
2d ago

In a communist state, the government determines what opinions you can and can't have.

Related
KITV.com

Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a hit and run crash. Honolulu Police report a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense

Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Maui Humane Society struggling to...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials have identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

New Waikiki noise code allows residents to sleep easy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki residents will be sleeping a lot easier soon thanks to a Bill 43 approved by the Honolulu City Council. The ordinance puts a cap on how loud sound systems used by street performers can be during evening hours. Kathryn Henski, Waikiki Neighborhood Board member and resident said it is a miracle […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD last in state to finalize concealed carry rules as applications pile up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of people seeking concealed gun carry permits on Oahu is growing. But there’s still no clear timeline on when they’ll start being issued. . As of last Friday, there were 575 applications for concealed carry. None have been approved yet because the Honolulu Police...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors

HONOLULU (KITV)- There is an update on the troubled Hawaii Ocean plaza condominium project. The $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Changes have been made at the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. And in some cases, they’re damaging property. “They’re not loud as far as vocally or running around, but they do leave a smell so that’s a nuisance,” said James Chun. of Aina Haina. Chun moved into his Mona Street home a month ago. He said he saw a wild pig just last night.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

HPD: Thieves target kupuna in recent robberies

Honolulu police report a 60-year-old man got his arm cut with a knife and his chain stolen in Ewa Beach in broad daylight. Police say, this is just one of the latest incidents in an alarming trend. According to HPD, 36 percent of robberies over the last two weeks in October involved victims 60 and older.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back. Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua for drugs and have opened a reckless endangering case following a report of candy tampering. On Wednesday night, officers went door to door on Kipuka Place ― where the incident was reported ― to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
HONOLULU, HI

