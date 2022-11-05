Read full article on original website
Patricia Chaline
2d ago
Leave him alone! He paid for those tags if there was anything illegal about it you should’ve told him no and refuse to take his hard earned money!
Sherill Passos
1d ago
This is Hawaii...we are brown...if you don't like our color, please go back to the country of YOUR race you are UNINVITED and please take your license plate with you and stick it where the sun doesn't shine. ALOHA and MAHALO
Courtney Puyear
2d ago
In a communist state, the government determines what opinions you can and can't have.
KITV.com
Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a hit and run crash. Honolulu Police report a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m.
Alleged kidnapping in Aiea area, says HPD
Honolulu Police Department arrested a male aged 24 in Aiea.
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HPD audit finds nearly 100 body-worn camera violations
An HPD audit looked into body-worn camera violations for various categories. The findings were presented to the Honolulu Police Commission this week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Maui Humane Society struggling to...
Suspect arrested for felony ammo possession
Honolulu Police Department arrested a suspect that was illegally carrying a cartridge of ammunition.
KITV.com
Hearing set for motion to reconsider in lawmaker's dismissed drunk driving case
EWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A date is now set for a hearing to reconsider a state lawmaker's drunk driving case that was thrown out. Rep. Matthew LoPresti, who covers Ewa and Ewa Beach, was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving back in June.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for driver in Waimanalo hit-and-run that critically injured moped rider
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for the driver of a sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waimanalo Saturday night. Traffic investigators with the Honolulu Police Department said it happened around 7:30 p.m. along Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo. The sedan was heading westbound when the driver rear-ended the...
KITV.com
Neighbors talk about 70-year-old who died in McCully apartment fire
HONOLULU (KITV)- A 70-year-old McCully man is dead after a fire ripped through his apartment building in an alley near 550 Date Street Sunday morning at 5 A.M. Four others were forced from their homes from the flames. All of a sudden, I heard a pop. And there was smoke...
KITV.com
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials have identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
New Waikiki noise code allows residents to sleep easy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki residents will be sleeping a lot easier soon thanks to a Bill 43 approved by the Honolulu City Council. The ordinance puts a cap on how loud sound systems used by street performers can be during evening hours. Kathryn Henski, Waikiki Neighborhood Board member and resident said it is a miracle […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD last in state to finalize concealed carry rules as applications pile up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of people seeking concealed gun carry permits on Oahu is growing. But there’s still no clear timeline on when they’ll start being issued. . As of last Friday, there were 575 applications for concealed carry. None have been approved yet because the Honolulu Police...
KITV.com
Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors
HONOLULU (KITV)- There is an update on the troubled Hawaii Ocean plaza condominium project. The $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Changes have been made at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. And in some cases, they’re damaging property. “They’re not loud as far as vocally or running around, but they do leave a smell so that’s a nuisance,” said James Chun. of Aina Haina. Chun moved into his Mona Street home a month ago. He said he saw a wild pig just last night.
HPD: Thieves target kupuna in recent robberies
Honolulu police report a 60-year-old man got his arm cut with a knife and his chain stolen in Ewa Beach in broad daylight. Police say, this is just one of the latest incidents in an alarming trend. According to HPD, 36 percent of robberies over the last two weeks in October involved victims 60 and older.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back. Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua for drugs and have opened a reckless endangering case following a report of candy tampering. On Wednesday night, officers went door to door on Kipuka Place ― where the incident was reported ― to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: 3-year-old critically injured in domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member stemming from an incident that left a toddler in critical condition. Suspect Nainoa Ellis-Noa was described as the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother. Police said the incident happened...
Why Waikiki Beach is chronically eroding
During a study from 2018 to 2020, a research team led by Climate Resilience Collaborative, Geospatial Analyst Anna Mikkelsen, conducted weekly surveys at the beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
