Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers earn spot in playoffs
The Lecanto football team didn’t win the first district title in school history like it wanted to, but the Panthers are still headed to the Suburban Class 3A playoffs. The Panthers finished third in the final power rankings out of the three teams that tied for the District 3S-6 lead, but all three teams – champion River Ridge, Gulf and Lecanto – heard their names called when the brackets were announced Sunday morning on YouTube by the FHSAA.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers fall at Springstead
The Lecanto football team dropped its final game of the regular season Friday night at Springstead, 14-0, in a battle between two outstanding defensive squads. The Eagles finished the regular season 9-1, while the Panthers fell to 7-3. Prep Zone. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school...
duvalsports.com
Suwannee Knocks Bradford From The Unbeaten
Live Oak Fl- In the past three weeks, Coach Hall and the Suwannee Bulldogs have defeated Madison County for the first time since 1995, secured a win against Wakulla for a district title, and tonight they knocked off previously unbeaten Bradford County to end their regular season . Last week,...
onlygators.com
Major Parker dies at 44: Gators star helped begin Florida basketball’s rise to greatness
Former Florida Gators basketball star Major Parker has died. He was 44. Florida announced his passing Saturday night via Twitter. Neither the cause nor circumstance of Parker’s death has been publicly released at this time. Parker, a member of former head coach Billy Donovan’s first recruiting class at Florida,...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Lake & Sumter County High School Football Scores 11.5.22
There were many great games but many seniors were playing in their final games. Emotions were running high so let’s see how your schools did and who’s headed to play more football?. That’s a wrap on the regular season! 2022 has brought us a lot of fun memories!...
WCJB
RIP TV20's Steve Ingram
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
Two onboard as seaplane crashes into Lake Weir in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir on Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that it crashed at around 8:30 a.m. under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board but their status remains unknown. The crash remains under investigation. ©2022...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Spring Hill, FL
Spring Hill might be a small community, but this census-designated area in Hernando County, Florida, is a charming travel destination. It's best known for its underwater theater, wherein divers dressed as mermaids mesmerize kids of all ages. However, there is more to Spring Hill than its main attractions. This place...
click orlando
Country music concert coming to Ocala to benefit ‘recalibrated’ veterans
OCALA, Fla. – An upcoming country music concert is headed to Ocala with the aim of benefitting “recalibrated” military veterans, according to a release. The concert, dubbed “Never Give Up On Country,” is scheduled for December at the World Equestrian Center, the release says. The performance will include artists like Kidd G, Colt Ford and Jimmie Allen.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida first lady fires up Citrus' Republican fan base
With only a few days looming between now and the Nov. 8 General Election, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis stoked the Citrus County Republican base with an impassioned plea for their support. DeSantis was on the campaign trail Saturday, Nov. 5, pitching why her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is best...
Lunch Spots in Lake County, Florida
Looking for a nice place to go for lunch in Lake County, Florida? Lucky for you, there are plenty of options. Here are just a few of my favorites:. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: you can't go wrong if you visit Howey in the Hills and you stop at La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Lunch is served daily from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at La Hacienda. You can order off of their lunch menu (soups, salads, sandwiches, sides, & desserts, plus beverages including coffee, tea, soft drinks, wine, beer, champagne, or cocktails), or indulge in their lunch buffet a menu that changes daily. Adults pay $25 and children 5-12 pay $15 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
Citrus County Chronicle
All Ford Show at Nick Nicholas Ford
Nature Coast Mustangs’ recent 13th Annual All Ford Powered Car and Truck Show at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness, was a huge success. On a beautiful Saturday, just three days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the show went on as scheduled. We are so thankful that IAN’s major impact...
WCJB
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River closer to expanding mini-golf, driving range development locations
Crystal River is closer to expanding where developers can build miniature golf courses and driving ranges in the city. City citizen members of the Crystal River Planning Commission voted 6-0 Thursday, Nov. 3, for City Council to permit the recreational developments as supplemental land uses in the city’s general-commercial zoning district.
ocala-news.com
Winter irrigation restrictions in effect for Ocala
The City of Ocala is reminding residents to roll back the clock and reset automatic sprinkler systems beginning on Sunday, November 6. According to the city, irrigation restrictions will be in effect on specific days during the winter months, and no irrigation should occur between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Independent Florida Alligator
Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital
Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
WESH
Plane crashes into Marion County lake, FAA says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration said a plane crashed Sunday morning in Marion County. The plane, a single-engine seaplane, crashed in Lake Weir around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the FAA. There were two people on the plane at the time of the crash. Information on...
leesburg-news.com
National company acquires home health care business founded by woman in Lake County
Alana Healthcare has announced the acquisition of Eustis-based Preferred Home Health Providers, which provides in-home health care services in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties. Founded in 2006 by Bernadine Ukah, Preferred Home Health Providers has been recognized and certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its high-quality...
FHP: Deputy injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County deputy and another person were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 near Mount Dora just after 6:30 a.m.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
