NBA Insider Says Suns, Heat, Bulls, Pelicans, And Raptors Could Trade For Kevin Durant If The Nets Decide To Rebuild
Kevin Durant could command a lot of trade interest if the Nets decide to rebuild.
NBA roundup: Short-handed Warriors cap 0-5 trip
November 5 - Brandon Ingram returned from a four-game absence caused by a concussion to score a game-high 26 points as the host New Orleans Pelicans held off the short-handed Golden State Warriors 114-105 on Friday night.

Preview: Pelicans vs Pacers
Pelicans Scoop writer David Grubb provides his gameday thoughts on what the New Orleans Pelicans need to do in order to pull off a needed road victory against the young, but very talented Indiana Pacers. The Pacers (4-5) enter the game having won three of their last four, including victories...

Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
WASHINGTON -- — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
NBA ROUND-UP: New York Knicks snap three game losing streak in nail-biter against 76ers, while Warriors loss to Pelicans
Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 left for the visiting New York Knicks, who overcame a 12-point deficit to beat the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Julius Randle (17...

Paul George’s 34 points not enough as scoring-deficient Clippers fall to Jazz
The Clippers' stalwart point guard whipped out an invisible dictionary. How could it be possible, through nine games to start the season, that these Clippers were last in the NBA in points per game? In offensive efficiency? These Clippers — even continuing to miss Kawhi Leonard — with Paul George, John Wall, Norman Powell and a crew of veteran talent capable of going for 30 points on any given night?

Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...

Mark Kiszla: Nuggets should start Bruce Brown and let Michael Porter Jr. be big dog off bench
Why would the Nuggets waste the best years of Nikola Jokic’s career on wishes and prayers that Michael Porter Jr. will grow up to be an all-star?. Championships aren’t won with wishful thinking. I want the Nuggets to achieve what many naysayers in this dusty old cowtown think...

Hornets take on the Wizards on 4-game slide
Washington Wizards (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to end its four-game skid when the Hornets play Washington. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division...
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022
The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care

Chicago and Toronto face off in conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season...
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...

Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage
The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
Luka Doncic carries scoring feat into Mavericks’ showdown with Nets
On Oct. 27, Luka Doncic visited the Brooklyn Nets and scored 41 points in a dynamic triple-double as the Dallas
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
Nets And Mavs Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
