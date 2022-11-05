Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Jey Uso Getting MRI On Monday, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon At Crown Jewel, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
– It was noted during today’s WWE Crown Jewel broadcast that Jey Uso may have suffered a broken wrist and will have an MRI on Monday. It is possible that this is a storyline injury, as Uso’s arm was attacked by the Brawling Brutes during their match. The...
411mania.com
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown
– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/7/22)
WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, following Saturday’s Crown Jewel. As of this writing, WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW, but the show will feature Crown Jewel fallout, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
411mania.com
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
411mania.com
Bayley Says Her WWE Run Isn’t What She Expected In a Good Way, Talks Returning to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel
Bayley is set to battle for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, and she recently discussed her return to Saudi Arabia and more in a new interview. The WWE star spoke with The National for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
tjrwrestling.net
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/3: WWE Crown Jewel, New Women’s Tag Champs, Jarrett to AEW, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to ignore political ads and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to figure out if you wanted to go as Slutty Doink or Slutty Brutus Beefcake for Halloween, and missed Raw. Worry not for I...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Is the Last Woman Standing, Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– It was a hard-fought match, but Bianca Belair was the Last Woman Standing against Bayley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. There were weapons, ladders, chairs, and even a golf cart, but Bayley was not able to overcome the E-S-T of WWE in their Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
wrestletalk.com
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE presents the Crown Jewel event today from the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that will air on Peacock with the main card at 12 PM EST. Here is the final card:. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. The O.C. vs. Judgment Day. Brock Lesnar vs....
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
411mania.com
WWE News: Signup Page For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Road to Crown Jewel
– Signups are open for attending next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The sign-up page for Tuesday’s taping is here. – WWE posted the following video looking at Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s road to Crown Jewel:
411mania.com
NJPW Announce Teams For Super Junior Tag League and World Tag League
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the teams for both the 2022 World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League. The World Tag League begins on November 21 and will finish on December 14. The winners will get a shot at the IWGP World Tag Team Titles, currently held by FTR, at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.
411mania.com
Updated Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel takes place tomorrow in Saudi Arabia and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:. WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner. Roman Reigns: -5000. Logan Paul: +1000. WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner. Bianca Belair: -180.
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Bout Official For 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Potential Jey Uso Injury
The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE Crown Jewel, defeating the Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch). The finish saw The Usos hit a super 1D on Butch for the victory. It was noted during the match that Jey Uso may have...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reveals Upcoming World Cup Tournament
WWE has confirmed an 8-person tournament for the first-ever "WWE SmackDown World Cup." The announcement came during the 11/4 "WWE SmackDown" where the announcers noted that the tourney will get underway on next week's show in Indianapolis, Indiana. No other details were provided. Last month, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple...
411mania.com
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre Overcomes Karrion Kross, Escapes Cage at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre managed to get a win back against Karrion Kross in their rematch today at WWE Crown Jewel. Despite interference by Scarlett, McIntyre managed to overcome the odds and escape the steel cage. Scarlett interfered during the match, spraying Drew McIntyre in the eyes with mace and also...
PWMania
Bayley and Bianca Belair Make History at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The match ended with Belair trapping Bayley’s leg in a ladder, preventing Bayley from getting up and winning the match. Belair...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (11/4) - Intercontinental Championship Match, No Disqualification Match, LA Knight Vs. Ricochet
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on November 4, 2022, coming to you from St. Louis, Missouri!. The go-home show for Crown Jewel will see Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be putting his title on the line against "The Master of the 619" Rey Mysterio. Mysterio became the number one contender after moving to the Blue Brand and defeating Solo Sikoa, Sheamus and Ricochet three weeks ago. Mysterio has been preoccupied with familial issues as of late, with his son Dominik being put under the spell of Judgment Day before subsequently attacking him multiple times and making his anger crystal clear. Will this affect Mysterio going into his championship match tonight?
