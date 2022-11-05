Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night’s Week 11 games; playoffs up next
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That’s a wrap. The high school football regular season is in the books and the playoffs are on tap. Who’s in, who’s out and who’s going where? That will be finalized on Sunday morning when the FHSAA releases its first brackets for its new Suburban and Metro state playoffs.
Mississippi high school football playoff scores from MHSAA, MAIS
Here are Mississippi high school football scores from Week 11 of the 2022 season: MHSAA Provine 34, Jim Hill 12 Playoffs ...
Round 1: Here are the Augusta-area high school football state playoff matchups
The state playoffs are here. Everyone is 0-0 and this is the time of the season where anything can happen on a given Friday night. The struggle is that most area teams will have to advance the hard way — on the road. ...
Basketball roundup: Hazel Green girls roll to 60th straight win with tip off tourney victory
Five-time Class 6A defending girls basketball champion Hazel Green got the season underway with a big win over Central-Phenix City in the Hazel Green Tip Off Tournament last week. The Trojans took a 67-27 win to push their winning streak to 60 games, seventh-best all-time in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Lauderdale County’s 86 consecutive wins is the record.
bartowsportszone.com
Woodland girls 8th, Wildcats 9th at GHSA XC State Championships
The Woodland girls placed eighth and the Woodland boys were ninth in Class AAAAA to lead all local teams at the GHSA Cross Country State Championships Saturday at Carrollton High School. The Cartersville girls placed 19th and Cartersville boys were 24th in Class AAAAA. The Adairsville boys finished 15th in...
