Mercer County, PA

Jim Schmitt
2d ago

That's where they had problems before. The Democrats are at it again. Time for VOTER ID, TO STOP THE FRAUD.

bidennotmypresident
2d ago

there should only be absentee ballots that's it. Other than that vote in person

John Miles
1d ago

They do this hundreds of times and you have all these extra ballots out there floating around they can stuff boxes with in the middle of the night.

wtae.com

Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots

PITTSBURGH — New guidance from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has led Allegheny County to publish a list of ballots that were undated or incorrectly dated ahead of the mid-term election. A statement from Allegheny County Elections Division says in part, "Because the order was just released yesterday, there is...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Over 1,000 Allegheny mail-in ballots won't be counted unless cured by voters

More than 1,000 Allegheny County voters must cure their mail-in ballots or their votes won’t be counted, county election officials said Sunday. The county has released a list of voters whose ballots were either incorrectly dated or did not include a date. The list was published after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unanimously ruled Nov. 1 that state officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes.
CNN

Philadelphia election official said more than 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of rejection ‘creates a really unfair disenfranchisement’

CNN — An election official in Philadelphia on Monday said that 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of being rejected because of incorrect information, missing dates or missing secrecy envelopes “creates a really unfair disenfranchisement to thousands of voters.”. Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Chairwoman Lisa Deeley initially sounded the alarm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Without Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising laws

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's another wrinkle in the ongoing labor dispute between the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and striking workers at the paper.According to Scott Township Manager Denise Fitzgerald, for years the P-G has been the only newspaper in circulation there and the only place where the township has been able to post their legal advertisements under the first class township code."It specifically states in there that you have to advertise in a newspaper in general circulation," said Fitzgerald.With workers on strike and no paper being printed, business matters in the township that need to be advertised, which is basically everything, have been...
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Firearm brandished at Amish buggy in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a report of a pickup truck passenger pointing a pistol at an Amish buggy. According to a PSP report, a gray truck was following an Amish horse and buggy near Whitney Road and Fish Flats Road. The dark charcoal gray truck attempted to pull in front of […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
RAVENNA, OH
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania pain management physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

Former pain management physician John Keun Sang Lee, MD, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud associated with his Venetia, Pa.-based pain management practice, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 4. From around May 2016 to October 2020, Dr. Lee knowingly submitted claims for steroid injections to Medicare and Medicaid that were...
VENETIA, PA

