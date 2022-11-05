Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Sebastian Aho's four-point night leads Canes over Sabres
Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes settled in after a disturbing opening stretch to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. His final goal was an empty-netter with 2:14 remaining for his fifth career hat trick. Martin Necas posted the...
NHL
Rantanen Hat Trick Powers Avs Past Blue Jackets in Global Series
Hatut pois. Mikä voitto. (Hat's off. What a win.) The Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night at Nokia Arena in the first game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 5-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nousiainen,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Staff & Graph Podcast: Insidious
On this episode, Mike and Jesse dive deep with their thoughts on the Boston Bruins signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. This podcast was recorded on Sunday, Nov. 6, just hours before the Bruins announced they released Miller. The Hockey News, Roustan Media Ltd.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes odds, picks and predictions
The Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2) and Carolina Hurricanes (8-2-1) meet Sunday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Maple...
Yardbarker
Sam Reinhart scores twice as Panthers defeat Ducks
Sam Reinhart snapped a third-period tie with his first goal of the season, then added an empty-netter, as the visiting Florida Panthers won 5-3 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. After recording a career-high 33 goals last season, Reinhart needed 13 games for his first of 2022-23. Amid a...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 3
This was a game in which both teams enjoyed strong segments and carried play. Although the shot totals weren't especially high - the Lightning outshot the Sabres, 30-24 - goaltenders Brian Elliott and Eric Comrie each had to deal with a number of scoring chances. In the end, however, the Lightning did hold an advantage. They owned more possession and out-chanced the Sabres. And they rallied from a 3-2 third period deficit to win the game in regulation.
ESPN
Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right...
Yardbarker
High-scoring Sabres set to take on Lightning
The offensive-minded Buffalo Sabres will complete a set of back-to-back road games when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Buffalo lost 5-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Jacob Bryson, Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin -- who has seven goals and eight assists in 11 games -- scored for the Sabres, but they surrendered a hat trick to the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho.
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin nets NHL-record 787th goal with one team
Nick Ritchie capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35.4 seconds remaining in the third period on Saturday, as the Arizona Coyotes overcame Alex Ovechkin's NHL-record 787th goal with one franchise to post a 3-2 victory over the host Washington Capitals. Ovechkin's power-play goal at 8:55 of the second period...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs play the Golden Knights on 3-game winning streak
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Toronto has a 5-1-0 record at home and a...
Yardbarker
Nick Perbix's first goal helps lift Lightning over Sabres
Nick Perbix's first NHL goal broke a third-period tie as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the fourth time in five games, beating the visiting Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, a rookie defenseman, took a drop pass from Nikita Kucherov and ripped the go-ahead marker with 4:55 left...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 3-1 Win Over Hurricanes
When the Toronto Maple Leafs came back from their poor western road trip, the team looked to be at the bottom of their game. Little had gone right, and they suffered for it in the won/loss column. Then when the team came home, they faced four games from last Tuesday...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Red Wings rally to edge Rangers in OT
Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal with 2:17 remaining in overtime as the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers Sunday night. Detroit won its third straight when Kubalik waited at the right side of the net for a pass from David Perron and tipped in the puck past goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Officials briefly reviewed the play to see if the Red Wings were offsides and did not change the call, allowing Detroit to end its three-game road losing streak. Halak stopped 33 shots and is 0-3-1 as a Ranger.
Yardbarker
Lightning Have Tough Matchup Against Surging Buffalo Sabres
When the 2022-23 season began, I doubt many people expected the Buffalo Sabres to be second in the Atlantic Division—one point in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning. But here we are, a little over 10 games into the new season, and the team from Western New York is sitting at 14 points and is red hot offensively and defensively.
Yardbarker
Sabres reveal alternate jersey
The Buffalo Sabres have officially revealed their newest alternate jersey, returning to the team’s red, black, and white look they donned from 1996-2006. It’s not the team’s first usage of the logo this season, utilizing it on the new Reverse Retro uniform. Still, it’s the return of the red and black colors that sparked much conversation about the team’s utilization of it in the mid-90s. But nostalgia sells, and it’s clearly a popular choice among fans.
Maple Leafs Take Part in Hockey Fights Cancer Game with Rodion Amirov in Their Thoughts
The Maple Leafs will wear lavender jerseys during warmup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday
NHL
Sabres wrap up moms trip with super sweet question of the day
Buffalo players, family members, share what they love most about each other. Why wait until the holidays to show your family members some love?. The Buffalo Sabres concluded their annual moms trip with a nice question for players and the family member they took on the road. The question was...
