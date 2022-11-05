ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show me the money: Local legislative candidates file last financial reports before Nov. 8 election

By Frank Farrell
 2 days ago
Favors Democratic slate for state offices

I’m a long-time resident of Eden Prairie, a husband, father, grandfather and a volunteer for Faith in Minnesota. We are working to make Minnesota a place for all of us to thrive, no matter of the color of our skin, how much money we have in our pockets, or our background.  As voters, we have [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Cwodzinski ‘deserves our vote’

Long before Steve Cwodzinski became our District 49 senator, we knew of him through our four kids. They each raved about him as their high school civics teacher.  We knew he was enthusiastic, thoughtful, knowledgeable, and an inspiring teacher, encouraging students to express their thoughts and explore their beliefs. As Minnesota state senator, he has [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
Knock, knock, who’s there? That’s the question this election will answer

Door-knocking by political candidates is a time-honored tradition in Minnesota politics. That is especially true this campaign season, as the high-stakes battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature could hinge on just a few hundred votes in a small number of competitive districts. The Republicans door-knocked through the 2020 election; the Democrats took a hiatus [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association supports Cwodzinski and Knecht

Minnesota’s largest public safety organization urges your support and vote for Sen. Steve Cwodzinski and House candidate Thomas Knecht. Rank-and-file police officers know that Cwodzinski and Knecht are strong supporters of increased public safety, and champions of local law enforcement officials and first responders. With increasing crime, it’s especially important to stop all efforts to defund, demoralize, or demonize local [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
Re-elect Cwodzinski to Senate District 49

Sen. Cwodzinski is up-to-date on what’s happening in the world. His weekly newsletters are highly informative, he is thoroughly engaged with his constituents, and his efficient staff makes sure he is personally available whenever needed. As chair of the civility caucus, he understands the importance of having a strong two-party form of government which promotes [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

