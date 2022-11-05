Show me the money: Local legislative candidates file last financial reports before Nov. 8 election

Read full article on original website
Related
Favors Democratic slate for state offices
I’m a long-time resident of Eden Prairie, a husband, father, grandfather and a volunteer for Faith in Minnesota. We are working to make Minnesota a place for all of us to thrive, no matter of the color of our skin, how much money we have in our pockets, or our background. As voters, we have [...]
Cwodzinski ‘deserves our vote’
Long before Steve Cwodzinski became our District 49 senator, we knew of him through our four kids. They each raved about him as their high school civics teacher. We knew he was enthusiastic, thoughtful, knowledgeable, and an inspiring teacher, encouraging students to express their thoughts and explore their beliefs. As Minnesota state senator, he has [...]
Knock, knock, who’s there? That’s the question this election will answer
Door-knocking by political candidates is a time-honored tradition in Minnesota politics. That is especially true this campaign season, as the high-stakes battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature could hinge on just a few hundred votes in a small number of competitive districts. The Republicans door-knocked through the 2020 election; the Democrats took a hiatus [...]
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association supports Cwodzinski and Knecht
Minnesota’s largest public safety organization urges your support and vote for Sen. Steve Cwodzinski and House candidate Thomas Knecht. Rank-and-file police officers know that Cwodzinski and Knecht are strong supporters of increased public safety, and champions of local law enforcement officials and first responders. With increasing crime, it’s especially important to stop all efforts to defund, demoralize, or demonize local [...]
Cwodzinski has served district with ‘passion and purpose’
When Sen. Steve Cwodzinski defeated the Minnesota Senate majority leader in his first political campaign after retiring from a long and meaningful teaching career, I was both surprised and overjoyed. Steve was the kind of social studies teacher who inspired not only his students but his fellow teachers as well. I have known Steve Cwodzinski [...]
Re-elect Cwodzinski to Senate District 49
Sen. Cwodzinski is up-to-date on what’s happening in the world. His weekly newsletters are highly informative, he is thoroughly engaged with his constituents, and his efficient staff makes sure he is personally available whenever needed. As chair of the civility caucus, he understands the importance of having a strong two-party form of government which promotes [...]
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie, MN
749
Followers
498
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
Comments / 0