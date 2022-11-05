ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Pascal Siakam Exits With Groin Injury, Unable to Return for Raptors

By All Raptors Staff
 2 days ago

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Pascal Siakam with a groin injury after the star forward slipped in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks

Pascal Siakam took an awkward fall on a wet spot, slipping, and straining his groin in the second half of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Toronto Raptors forward had scored 18 points including 17 in the first half before exiting with the groin injury with just less than a minute to go in the third quarter. He stayed down on the court while the Mavericks scored a transition bucket before Toronto called a timeout and Siakam walked to the locker room.

He was ruled out with what the team is calling a right groin strain.

The injury is just the latest blow for the Raptors who was already playing without Fred VanVleet on Friday. The 28-year-old point guard is dealing with a lower back strain that has kept him sidelined for the past two games. He's expected to make a return to the court soon, though, and could be back for Toronto's return home against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

If Siakam is unable to play, expect the Raptors to continue using Christian Koloko in the starting lineup alongside VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr. Barnes will likely have to step into the vacancy and shoulder more of the offensive load until Siakam returns.

