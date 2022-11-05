NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Last year the stars aligned for Lainey Wilson after more than a decade trying to get the doors to open for her as a country singer-songwriter. But even as she was winning awards and hitting the top of the Billboard country airplay chart, her family bedrock was shaken this summer with the hospitalization of her father, Brian. “It’s really interesting trying to navigate life when your professional side of it is doing really great, but your personal feels like it is falling apart,” Wilson told The Associated Press. “And when my daddy got sick this past summer, I’m not gonna lie: It was hard to stand on stage and pour my heart out.” Wilson is glad to say that — after two months in the hospital and weeks in rehab — her father will be by her side when she walks into the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday as the leading nominee.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO