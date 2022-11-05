ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Kelsea Ballerini Joins Carrie Underwood to Reveal the 2023 CMT Music Awards Are Headed to Texas

The 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS are heading to Texas. CMT and CBS announced the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, country’s only entirely fan-voted awards, will air Sunday, April 2, 2023 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center. The telecast marks the first time the event has aired from Texas or the venue. The show will air on CBS and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Taylor Swift skips over Raleigh

Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour is skipping North Carolina — at least for the pop superstar's first leg. Driving the news: Swift announced a 27-date U.S. stadium tour leg Tuesday morning following a huge week for sales of her new album "Midnight." She also tweeted that they’ll announce international dates soon.
A decade in Nashville, Lainey Wilson is just getting started

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Last year the stars aligned for Lainey Wilson after more than a decade trying to get the doors to open for her as a country singer-songwriter. But even as she was winning awards and hitting the top of the Billboard country airplay chart, her family bedrock was shaken this summer with the hospitalization of her father, Brian. “It’s really interesting trying to navigate life when your professional side of it is doing really great, but your personal feels like it is falling apart,” Wilson told The Associated Press. “And when my daddy got sick this past summer, I’m not gonna lie: It was hard to stand on stage and pour my heart out.” Wilson is glad to say that — after two months in the hospital and weeks in rehab — her father will be by her side when she walks into the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday as the leading nominee.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

