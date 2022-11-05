Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood Shares Precious Video of Her Sons at Their Mom’s First Concert
Carrie Underwood officially kicked off her tour this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina. And her sons made it out to the first show of the tour. Check out the video that she shared below. “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at...
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due to Tritt’s Knee Injury
Travis Tritt is clearing his November tour calendar, including the remaining dates he was scheduled to play with Chris Janson for their co-headlining Can't Miss Tour. Tritt announced the news on his social media, explaining that he's taking time off to recover from an injury that's been bothering him for a while.
Taylor Swift announces Colorado stop on international stadium tour
The 11-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and pop culture megastar, Taylor Swift, has officially announced that she will be making a stop in Colorado on her national stadium tour next year. "I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my...
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini Joins Carrie Underwood to Reveal the 2023 CMT Music Awards Are Headed to Texas
The 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS are heading to Texas. CMT and CBS announced the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, country’s only entirely fan-voted awards, will air Sunday, April 2, 2023 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center. The telecast marks the first time the event has aired from Texas or the venue. The show will air on CBS and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Carrie Underwood Crushes Drum Solo During “Poor Everybody Else” On First Weekend Of Tour
Carrie Underwood just keeps surprising me in the best way. At a show on the first stop of her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina this past weekend, she absolutely crushed a drum solo during “Poor Everybody Else.”. We’re talking full-on, Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham-style head banging...
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
Hayley Williams & Phoebe Bridgers React To Taylor Swift's Tour Announcement
Paramore and Bridgers are a couple acts who will support Swift on next year's 'Eras' tour.
Luke Bryan Debuts Sentimental 'SURPRISE' Days Before Hosting CMA Awards
“This is such a personal song to me. ...There is just something about it that never gets old.”
Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt added as Carolina Country Music Fest headliners
They join superstars Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen as top acts for the three-day show, which runs June 8 through June 11 in Myrtle Beach.
Taylor Swift skips over Raleigh
Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour is skipping North Carolina — at least for the pop superstar's first leg. Driving the news: Swift announced a 27-date U.S. stadium tour leg Tuesday morning following a huge week for sales of her new album "Midnight." She also tweeted that they’ll announce international dates soon.
A decade in Nashville, Lainey Wilson is just getting started
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Last year the stars aligned for Lainey Wilson after more than a decade trying to get the doors to open for her as a country singer-songwriter. But even as she was winning awards and hitting the top of the Billboard country airplay chart, her family bedrock was shaken this summer with the hospitalization of her father, Brian. “It’s really interesting trying to navigate life when your professional side of it is doing really great, but your personal feels like it is falling apart,” Wilson told The Associated Press. “And when my daddy got sick this past summer, I’m not gonna lie: It was hard to stand on stage and pour my heart out.” Wilson is glad to say that — after two months in the hospital and weeks in rehab — her father will be by her side when she walks into the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday as the leading nominee.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0