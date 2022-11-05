The Green Bay Packers keep taking hits on and off the field as the three-time defending NFC North champions have watched their playoff chances dwindle to a remote possibility well before Thanksgiving. Green Bay (3-6) has lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, which was Aaron Rodgers’ first year as the starting quarterback. The Packers must try to escape this tailspin without some key players. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, is expected to miss the rest of the season after injuring his right knee Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit. “It’s a tremendous loss,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “Not only just from obviously a production standpoint, just, man, he is a guy that just competes at the highest level. He is one of the grittiest guys that’s on this team. And just the effort that he brings on a daily basis is definitely going to be missed.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO