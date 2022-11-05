ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

The first wives of Houston Astros baseball react to the World Series win

Kate Upton and Reagan Bregman were thrilled to experience the biggest win of the year at home in Houston. The wives of Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman talked to KPRC 2 sports anchor Randy McIlvoy about the championship, their nerves, and what it means for their families. See the interview in the video player above.
HOUSTON, TX
The Denver Gazette

Who will win the World Series in 2023? A very early prediction

The 2022 MLB season has been over for less than 12 hours. Too soon to think about 2023? Never. Here's a way too early look at who might win it all next November. Rockies fans, the Dodgers aren't going anywhere. And knowing them, their early exit in the NLDS this season will only add fuel to the fire.
The Associated Press

Gary's injury provides one more setback for reeling Packers

The Green Bay Packers keep taking hits on and off the field as the three-time defending NFC North champions have watched their playoff chances dwindle to a remote possibility well before Thanksgiving. Green Bay (3-6) has lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, which was Aaron Rodgers’ first year as the starting quarterback. The Packers must try to escape this tailspin without some key players. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, is expected to miss the rest of the season after injuring his right knee Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit. “It’s a tremendous loss,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “Not only just from obviously a production standpoint, just, man, he is a guy that just competes at the highest level. He is one of the grittiest guys that’s on this team. And just the effort that he brings on a daily basis is definitely going to be missed.”
GREEN BAY, WI
True Blue LA

World Series Game 6 viewing guide

We know the World Series will end at Minute Maid Park in Houston for the third time in four years. It could happen as early as Saturday night, if the home team wins Game 6. The Astros lead the Fall Classic three games to two after capturing two of the three games in Philadelphia. Houston to capture a championship needs to win just one of two games at home, where they were 55-26 during the regular season and are 5-1 so far during the postseason.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros lose key player for rest of World Series

The Houston Astros hope it will not matter much, but they will be without a key player for the remainder of the World Series. The Astros confirmed Saturday that first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been removed from the playoff roster, meaning he cannot return for the remainder of the series. Gurriel suffered a knee injury in a rundown late in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
The Ringer

Phillies’ magical run ends with World Series Game 6 loss

Should Rob Thomson have pulled Zack Wheeler in the sixth? Was this season the start of something? What actually cost the Phillies the World Series? The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia breaks down the Game 6 loss and looks back on the fun postseason run.

