Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
The first wives of Houston Astros baseball react to the World Series win
Kate Upton and Reagan Bregman were thrilled to experience the biggest win of the year at home in Houston. The wives of Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman talked to KPRC 2 sports anchor Randy McIlvoy about the championship, their nerves, and what it means for their families. See the interview in the video player above.
Who will win the World Series in 2023? A very early prediction
The 2022 MLB season has been over for less than 12 hours. Too soon to think about 2023? Never. Here's a way too early look at who might win it all next November. Rockies fans, the Dodgers aren't going anywhere. And knowing them, their early exit in the NLDS this season will only add fuel to the fire.
More 'Marry me, Jeremy' signs at Astros parade than Phillies' hits in World Series
When Houston turned out to celebrate the World Series victory, it seems there was plenty of love in the air! There were more "Marry me, Jeremy" signs than Phillies' hits in the World Series.
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Jalen Ramsey absolutely blasts Los Angeles Rams offense after latest loss
Months removed from winning the Super Bowl in their home stadium, Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams find themselves
Gary's injury provides one more setback for reeling Packers
The Green Bay Packers keep taking hits on and off the field as the three-time defending NFC North champions have watched their playoff chances dwindle to a remote possibility well before Thanksgiving. Green Bay (3-6) has lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, which was Aaron Rodgers’ first year as the starting quarterback. The Packers must try to escape this tailspin without some key players. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, is expected to miss the rest of the season after injuring his right knee Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit. “It’s a tremendous loss,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “Not only just from obviously a production standpoint, just, man, he is a guy that just competes at the highest level. He is one of the grittiest guys that’s on this team. And just the effort that he brings on a daily basis is definitely going to be missed.”
True Blue LA
World Series Game 6 viewing guide
We know the World Series will end at Minute Maid Park in Houston for the third time in four years. It could happen as early as Saturday night, if the home team wins Game 6. The Astros lead the Fall Classic three games to two after capturing two of the three games in Philadelphia. Houston to capture a championship needs to win just one of two games at home, where they were 55-26 during the regular season and are 5-1 so far during the postseason.
Astros lose key player for rest of World Series
The Houston Astros hope it will not matter much, but they will be without a key player for the remainder of the World Series. The Astros confirmed Saturday that first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been removed from the playoff roster, meaning he cannot return for the remainder of the series. Gurriel suffered a knee injury in a rundown late in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Ringer
Phillies’ magical run ends with World Series Game 6 loss
Should Rob Thomson have pulled Zack Wheeler in the sixth? Was this season the start of something? What actually cost the Phillies the World Series? The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia breaks down the Game 6 loss and looks back on the fun postseason run.
Comments / 0