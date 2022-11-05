ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

See how time has evolved at the Bedford Clock Museum

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford has a new museum attraction to check out and it's the Bedford Clock Museum, which officially opened a few weeks ago. It's located right off North Bridge Street in the heart of the Town of Bedford. Don Adams is the owner...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Power Swabs Lifts Stains Off Teeth

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Power Swabs is designed to help whiten your teeth. The company says it actually removes the stains off your teeth. You can even carry it around and do it after that morning cup of coffee! Emily found out how it works.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Troutville man dies in Botetourt County Crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 25-year-old Troutville man is dead after a crash on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said the crash happened on Route 676. River Scott Lawson was driving a pickup when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment, and overturned, VSP said.
TROUTVILLE, VA
WSET

SEE IT: DPD hosts open house at new HQ, 200+ community members show up

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department opened its brand new home to city residents on Saturday. The open house for the community allowed folks to get an inside look at the department's updated headquarters. According to DPD, over 200 people stopped by to tour, speak with officers...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Home-schooled Students Performing 'The Man Who Came to Dinner'

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — City on a Hill Youth Theater is putting on a play called 'The Man Who Came to Dinner.'. The play is about Sheridan Whiteside, who dined at the home of the Stanley's, slips on their doorstep and breaks his hip! He's confined for the next six weeks. Whiteside turns the Stanley household upside down, forcing everyone in town to cater to his egotistical demands. Meanwhile, his essential secretary, Maggie Cutler, has given her notice after falling in love with a local reporter. Whiteside must engage every weapon in his considerable arsenal of guile and manipulation to keep her in his employ—including schemes of trickery. Chaos then ensues!
RUSTBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy