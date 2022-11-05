Read full article on original website
WSET
'Gave me chills:' Town of Bedford welcomes Purple Heart Truck and convention
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford welcomed the Purple Heart convention to town this morning, and with them, they brought a special symbol. The Purple Heart Truck came down from Richmond to be a part of the convention for all the Purple Heart recipients to see. It's...
WSET
See how time has evolved at the Bedford Clock Museum
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford has a new museum attraction to check out and it's the Bedford Clock Museum, which officially opened a few weeks ago. It's located right off North Bridge Street in the heart of the Town of Bedford. Don Adams is the owner...
WSET
Power Swabs Lifts Stains Off Teeth
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Power Swabs is designed to help whiten your teeth. The company says it actually removes the stains off your teeth. You can even carry it around and do it after that morning cup of coffee! Emily found out how it works.
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. recognizes notable residents, including James Webb Telescope Director
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County is honoring and recognizing its notable residents with a "Notable Residents" page on its site. The county shared on Facebook their latest highlight: Gregory Robinson, a Ringgold native and Dan River High School graduate. Robinson served as the Program Director of NASA’s...
WSET
Troutville man dies in Botetourt County Crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 25-year-old Troutville man is dead after a crash on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said the crash happened on Route 676. River Scott Lawson was driving a pickup when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment, and overturned, VSP said.
WSET
Roanoke leaf collection begins as peak color disappears, cool temperatures return
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is here to help when it comes to cleaning up those fall leaves. Roanoke's Bagged Leaf Collection Program will be conducted in November and December in the following weeks:. November 14-17 November 28-December 1. December 5-8 December 12-15 Bagged leaf collection...
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Earn GED for Free
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you if you want to get your GED. They are state and federally funded so you can earn it for free! You can go in person or get your GED online. Check out how you can get started.
WSET
Powerball Jackpot climbs again to $1.9B, Ticket sold at Quik-e in Amherst worth $50,000
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There has got to be a winner soon, right? Not so fast, the Virginia Lottery says. The Saturday night Powerball drawing did not pinpoint a jackpot winner, so the total surged once again ahead of Monday's drawing. The jackpot now stands at a world-record...
WSET
SEE IT: DPD hosts open house at new HQ, 200+ community members show up
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department opened its brand new home to city residents on Saturday. The open house for the community allowed folks to get an inside look at the department's updated headquarters. According to DPD, over 200 people stopped by to tour, speak with officers...
WSET
2 hospitalized after one ejected, another trapped in crash on Forbes Mill Road in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash on Forbes Mill Road early Saturday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said at 4:12 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road for report of a single-vehicle accident with injuries. Prior...
WSET
Home-schooled Students Performing 'The Man Who Came to Dinner'
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — City on a Hill Youth Theater is putting on a play called 'The Man Who Came to Dinner.'. The play is about Sheridan Whiteside, who dined at the home of the Stanley's, slips on their doorstep and breaks his hip! He's confined for the next six weeks. Whiteside turns the Stanley household upside down, forcing everyone in town to cater to his egotistical demands. Meanwhile, his essential secretary, Maggie Cutler, has given her notice after falling in love with a local reporter. Whiteside must engage every weapon in his considerable arsenal of guile and manipulation to keep her in his employ—including schemes of trickery. Chaos then ensues!
WSET
Bedford Area Fire Training Center looking for equipment donations to conduct training
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Fire Training Center needs your help to successfully conduct a new training. Located in the Town of Bedford, the center is currently constructing a Heavy Rescue Training area within the center, which is similar to the photo below:. This site will be...
WSET
Man hospitalized after overnight shooting near crowd on Campbell Ave. in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said a man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting near a large crowd in Downtown Roanoke. The department said it happened at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday near the 100 block of Campbell Avenue. Roanoke Officers working in the downtown area heard a gunshot...
WSET
'I'm terrified:' Man shot in the leg, home hit by gunfire on Pierce Street overnight: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg following an incident on Pierce Street overnight, LPD said. On Saturday, at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Pierce Street for reports of shots being fired and a vehicle leaving the scene.
WSET
The Exchange Club's Pancake Jamboree returns after 2-year hiatus
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Exchange Club's Pancake Jamboree is back and folks of all ages are flipping out about it. "I like it because there is a lot of syrup. It’s so sweet and gooey," said 5-year-old Sam Watts, while enjoying his pancakes before school. After a...
WSET
Polling Place Forecast: Cooler temperatures ahead for voting after record warmth on Monday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Breaking records today in spots with the forecast highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The records are primarily long-standing; Roanoke's record was set in 1945. Lynchburg has the best chance to warm well beyond the record. We will be mainly dry today through...
WSET
Junior League of Roanoke kicks off holiday shopping season with 34th annual Stocked Market
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is helping kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with its signature annual fundraiser, Stocked Market. The 34th annual Stocked Market will take place November 11 through 13 at Roanoke’s Berglund Center. Stocked Market attracts around 10,000...
WSET
Homicide investigation underway after victim dies from injuries following Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting victim died from their injuries early Monday morning. On Sunday at approximately 9:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 29th Street NW.
WSET
University-wide power outage impacting LU restored hours later, caused by equipment issue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University's main campus is without power after an early morning outage. According to LU Alert, the university's campus alert page, at 7:48 a.m. students were notified of an outage. FINAL UPDATE:. According to Teresa Hall with Appalachian Power, the outage was caused by an...
WSET
Traffic Alert: New gas tap installation to close Kentucky Road in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new gas tap installation will close one Danville road for two days this week. According to the city, starting on Tuesday, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road. Highway flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Work is...
