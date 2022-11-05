Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding offers ‘World War II’ priced foodsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Columbia Missourian
Following first-drive holes, Missouri’s defense finds the backfield
A 39-yard pass from Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to Barion Brown put Missouri on its heels. Showing out against South Carolina last week, the Tigers fell behind early against a more consistent quarterback in Levis. The Wildcats charged for a touchdown seven plays later, although getting blown up in the...
Columbia Missourian
Kentucky 21, Missouri 17
11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:18: Kentucky, Will Levis 22-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key (Matt Ruffolo PAT is good). Kentucky 21, Missouri 17. 8:07: Missouri, Brady Cook 20-yard touchdown run (Brady Cook pass to...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's search for offensive consistency continues in 21-17 loss to Kentucky
It has been difficult to get a complete read on Missouri’s offense this season. There are moments it looks dead in the water with mounting three-and-outs, missed reads and frustrating play-calls. Then, out of nothing, it comes to life with galvanizing receptions, strong runs and momentum-changing touchdowns.
Columbia Missourian
Bill Kountz Aug. 18,1934 — Oct. 17, 2022
William Kountz gently exited this world on October 17, 2022, at his home in Columbia, Missouri. William (Bill) Bryan Kountz Jr. was born on August 18,1934, in Saint Louis, Missouri, to William B. Kountz and Willie Mae Weissinger Kountz.
Columbia Missourian
Stagnant offense, late roughing call doom MU in loss to Kentucky
Boos rang loud Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Never did they ring louder than with 2½ minutes to go in the game and Kentucky leading by four, when a long snap went over Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow’s head. Goodfellow chased down the ball and somehow got the punt off while being tackled by Missouri linebacker Will Norris.
Columbia Missourian
MU extends Drinkwitz through 2027
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension, a team spokesperson announced Saturday morning before the Tigers’ home game against Kentucky. Drinkwitz is now signed through the 2027 season.
Columbia Missourian
CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open
Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Columbia Missourian
Dual on the Diamond returns to begin MU wrestling season
Now that the softball team has cleared out , fourth-ranked Missouri wrestling can begin its season hosting Lindenwood in the Dual on the Diamond at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers are in position to build on their outstanding season a year ago, when they went 11-4...
Columbia Missourian
Richmond ends Macon's season in one-dimensional contest
RICHMOND — About a half hour before Macon kicked off against Richmond in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 8 semifinals, Tigers coach Van Vanatta said that his team would pound the running game in the cold, rainy conditions. The Spartans, however, had the same idea.
Columbia Missourian
Ground game, takeaways help Helias past Battle in Class 5 District 4 semifinals
JEFFERSON CITY — For the second time this season, Helias dominated Battle at Ray Hentges Stadium, this time to the tune of 45-14 in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals Friday night. “It’s about playing team football,” Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. “Defense had moments where they looked...
Columbia Missourian
When it rains, it pours
The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias took an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crushed North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlasted Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge moved on to the district championship by defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6.
Columbia Missourian
Jefferson City embraces rain, ground game in district semifinal win over Kirksville
JEFFERSON CITY — Perhaps no play epitomized Friday's MSHSAA Class 4 District 5 semifinal between Jefferson City and Kirksville more than Rodney Wilson's long run midway through the second quarter. Wilson took a handoff with the Jays backed up to their 1-yard line and raced 60 yards into Tigers...
Columbia Missourian
Cole Camp vs. Fayette postponed to Saturday
The MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 semifinals matchup between Cole Camp and Fayette has been postponed to 6 p.m. Saturday at Cole Camp. The game is being moved due to inclement weather. Cole Camp finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and is coming off a 55-28 win over...
Columbia Missourian
Barrett Banister lays on the field
I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager as part of my class curriculum and experience.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge weathers storm, Hazelwood Central to advance
Ahead by one point, Rock Bridge lined up on the 1-yard line under torrential downpours with less than five minutes remaining in Friday’s MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 semifinal against Hazelwood Central in Columbia. Cooper Myers dove into the end zone to score the Bruins’ first touchdown since the...
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone's Burns, Volkart win Class 3 cross country races; Tolton boys take team title
Southern Boone standout Connor Burns showed why he is considered one of the best cross country runners in the nation after reclaiming his title in the Class 3 Cross Country Championship race on Saturday at Gans Creek. The Oregon commit dominated from the gun, winning the race in 15 minutes,...
Columbia Missourian
Veralee Hardin-Phillips, May 18, 1925 — Nov. 01, 2022
Dr. Veralee Hardin-Phillips passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, with her beloved husband Joe by her side and surrounded by family and friends. Veralee was born in Stoutland, Missouri, to Aubrey and Della M. (Calkin) Blackburn on May 18, 1925. She was a lifetime educator, serving as an elementary school teacher, a principal, and ultimately ascending to Professor Emerita at the University of Missouri- Columbia, where she was an active staff member for fifty-one years.
Columbia Missourian
Hallsville upsets second-seeded Centralia, advances to district championship
Third-seeded Hallsville upset second-seeded Centralia on its home field 22-8 in the Class 2 District 7 semifinals Friday. Hallsville has defeated the Panthers in the semifinal in back to back seasons. Centralia beat Hallsville in the regular season by 12 points, but Hallsville avenged its loss Friday by ending the...
Columbia Missourian
Oak Spirit Sanctuary continues to welcome all members of Columbia area
When the full moon rose, so did Oak Spirit Sanctuary. Oak Spirit Sanctuary (OSS), a non-denominational 501(c)(3) pagan church, held its monthly lunar gathering and ritual on Saturday, Oct. 8, on its land in Boonville, Mo. As members dressed in capes and hoodies alike drove through the church’s 160 acres of lush, forested hills toward the main gathering site, OSS board member Madeline Wright prepared the ritual circle.
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks dominates in 71-14 win over North Callaway
Blair Oaks scored 43 points in an electric first quarter as it defeated North Callaway 71-14. After Blair Oaks stopped the North Callaway offense on its opening drive, Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair ran 21 yards for the first touchdown of the game. On the kickoff return, Zach Prenger stripped the ball and returned it for the second touchdown of the game, giving Blair Oaks a 14-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter.
