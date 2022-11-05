ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 27

Jan Pavelka
1d ago

what a Idiocy he think God send him and he can't come with his speach this was copie from football .

Reply(1)
11
Guest
1d ago

If Christian voters think this is remotely true or acceptable they are in a cult

Reply
12
AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
2d ago

Yea, and God made trump. Look how that turned out. 👍

Reply(5)
16
Related
Florida Phoenix

Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Republican Party is within a handful of election victories of achieving supermajorities in the Florida Legislature on Nov. 8— that is, control two-thirds of the vote in both the House and the Senate. Theoretically, that would allow the party’s members to override a governor’s veto and ignore the rules that govern the lawmaking process, making […] The post Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Equality Florida ads bash Florida GOP’s anti-LGBTQ politics

New TV spots call Ron DeSantis a bully and accuse Republicans of stoking 1950s discrimination. Equality Florida Action PAC made clear Florida’s LGBTQ+ won’t sit back this election cycle. The advocacy group ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election funded a $65,000 round of ads reaching voters on digital and television.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.30.22

The University of Florida gets its new President, but the darkness of antisemitism continues to be a blot on our state. When the dust clears from Tuesday’s Midterm Election, the most scrutinized numbers in Florida probably won’t center on the candidates. Polls suggest many of those races will be one-sided in favor of Republicans.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Poll Shows Ron DeSantis Growing His Lead Over Charlie Crist

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a solid lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist according to a poll released by Spectrum News, which shows DeSantis ahead by 12 points. Perhaps the most ominous sign for Crist’s future is the fact that DeSantis had a 25-point lead among Latino voters surveyed in the poll, and DeSantis is 20 points ahead with independent voters. Some analysts credit DeSantis‘ momentum to his management of emergency response efforts after Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami

For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation

With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Report Claims Florida Will Have Highest Death Rates if Abortion Banned

A new report is claiming Florida will see a 29 percent increase in maternal death rate should a statewide ban on abortion go into place. According to the report, Florida would see a death rate higher than the national average. Florida Democrats warn that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who may...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida woman accused of voting in multiple states

FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it has arrested a woman for allegedly voting in multiple states. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), inspectors with its Election Crime Unit on Friday arrested Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, on two counts of casting more than one ballot in an election. Both are third-degree felonies. The Florida Secretary of State’s Office of Election Crimes and Security assisted with the investigation, the FDLE said in an announcement.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy