FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it has arrested a woman for allegedly voting in multiple states. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), inspectors with its Election Crime Unit on Friday arrested Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, on two counts of casting more than one ballot in an election. Both are third-degree felonies. The Florida Secretary of State’s Office of Election Crimes and Security assisted with the investigation, the FDLE said in an announcement.

LOXAHATCHEE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO