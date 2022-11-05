Read full article on original website
Jan Pavelka
1d ago
what a Idiocy he think God send him and he can't come with his speach this was copie from football .
Reply(1)
11
Guest
1d ago
If Christian voters think this is remotely true or acceptable they are in a cult
Reply
12
AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
2d ago
Yea, and God made trump. Look how that turned out. 👍
Reply(5)
16
Related
Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Republican Party is within a handful of election victories of achieving supermajorities in the Florida Legislature on Nov. 8— that is, control two-thirds of the vote in both the House and the Senate. Theoretically, that would allow the party’s members to override a governor’s veto and ignore the rules that govern the lawmaking process, making […] The post Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
Equality Florida ads bash Florida GOP’s anti-LGBTQ politics
New TV spots call Ron DeSantis a bully and accuse Republicans of stoking 1950s discrimination. Equality Florida Action PAC made clear Florida’s LGBTQ+ won’t sit back this election cycle. The advocacy group ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election funded a $65,000 round of ads reaching voters on digital and television.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.30.22
The University of Florida gets its new President, but the darkness of antisemitism continues to be a blot on our state. When the dust clears from Tuesday’s Midterm Election, the most scrutinized numbers in Florida probably won’t center on the candidates. Polls suggest many of those races will be one-sided in favor of Republicans.
WINKNEWS.com
Governor Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Tread on Florida Tour at Alico Arena
Governor Ron DeSantis is on the campaign trail and on Sunday night he stopped by Alico Arena in Fort Myers. This event at the Florida Gulf Coast University area is part of his “Don’t Tread on Florida Tour”. Hundreds, possibly even thousands, of people showed up to...
Gov. DeSantis joined by hundreds of supporters at ‘Unite & Win’ rally in Clearwater
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to hundreds of his supporters in a packhouse in Clearwater.
Poll Shows Ron DeSantis Growing His Lead Over Charlie Crist
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a solid lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist according to a poll released by Spectrum News, which shows DeSantis ahead by 12 points. Perhaps the most ominous sign for Crist’s future is the fact that DeSantis had a 25-point lead among Latino voters surveyed in the poll, and DeSantis is 20 points ahead with independent voters. Some analysts credit DeSantis‘ momentum to his management of emergency response efforts after Hurricane Ian.
wmfe.org
2 million GOP voters cast ballots in Florida before Election Day, outpacing Democrats
Early voting is over and, though mail-in ballots continue to come in, the GOP has a strong advantage going into Election Day Tuesday. As of early Sunday morning, about 2 million Republicans in Florida had already voted by mail or through in-person early voting. That beats the Democrats by more than 337,000 votes.
Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami
For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
wflx.com
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation
With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
westorlandonews.com
Report Claims Florida Will Have Highest Death Rates if Abortion Banned
A new report is claiming Florida will see a 29 percent increase in maternal death rate should a statewide ban on abortion go into place. According to the report, Florida would see a death rate higher than the national average. Florida Democrats warn that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who may...
GOP megadonor: I’m ready to back DeSantis for president in ’24
Billionaire CEO Ken Griffin is a bit tired of Donald Trump. "For a litany of reasons, I think it’s time to move on to the next generation,” he said in an interview.
niceville.com
Florida woman accused of voting in multiple states
FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it has arrested a woman for allegedly voting in multiple states. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), inspectors with its Election Crime Unit on Friday arrested Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, on two counts of casting more than one ballot in an election. Both are third-degree felonies. The Florida Secretary of State’s Office of Election Crimes and Security assisted with the investigation, the FDLE said in an announcement.
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Announced Over 2 Million Doors Knocked
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign today announced it has knocked on two million individual doors across the state of Florida with less than one week to Election Day. Campaign staff and volunteers have combined to produce unprecedented voter contact and are working to
Gov. DeSantis says to be prepared ahead of subtropical storm heading toward Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials told Floridians to be prepared for potential impacts from tropical system that could be heading toward Florida.
islandernews.com
Florida homeowners face prospect of massive post-Hurricane Ian insurance rate hikes, experts warn
Separating the spoiled from the splendid among the plastic carton raspberries and blueberries, veteran supermarket employee Gary Wheeler looks up and asks, "By the way, did your homeowners property insurance go up?" Before he hears the reply, he says, "Mine went up $800 dollars! I can't afford $80 more a...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Thanks President Biden For “In-Kind” Contribution To His Campaign
Democrat Charlie Crist brought in his party’s biggest gun to whip up support for his increasingly fading bid to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. President Joe Biden was in Miami on Tuesday to urge voters to back Charlie Crist and Democratic Rep. Val
NBC Miami
Florida Woman Accused of Voting in Two States in Several Elections: Authorities
A Florida woman was arrested Friday for allegedly casting ballots in two states for multiple elections, authorities said. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, is accused of voting in Alaska and Florida for elections from 2014 to 2020, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Investigators found Leslie cast...
69% of Minnesota small business owners want Republicans to sweep Congress
(The Center Square) – Nearly 70% of Minnesota small business owners said in a survey that it’s best for business if Republicans control Congress. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
wogx.com
The Issue Is: Where did Florida's democratic voters go?
Florida has lost over 300,000 registered Democratic voters. Now, many pundits and prognosticators are predicting a "red wave" in the 2022 midterm election, as Republicans take over federal, state, and local offices.
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 27