Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 101-99 Loss To The Indiana Pacers
The Miami Heat were unable to produce a three-game win streak as they fell to the Indiana Pacers 101-99 on Friday night. With Jimmy Butler still out with a hip injury, Max Strus got his third start of the season. This time, he had arguably his best game. He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Yardbarker
Andrew Nembhard steps up on both ends as Indiana Pacers take down Miami Heat
INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this season, as the Indiana Pacers were making a daring comeback attempt against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Rick Carlisle turned to rookie guard Andrew Nembhard. The 31st overall pick in the draft played almost the entire fourth quarter that night and gave the Pacers a chance to tie the game at the buzzer. His offensive connectivity and defensive presence were needed for the blue and gold.
Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte suffers ankle injury vs Miami Heat
The second-year pro hurt his ankle defending a layup.
Zach LaVine's Status For Raptors-Bulls Game
Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets will be without two of their stars while the Charlotte Hornets are undermanned without their main young star.
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ rematch vs. Toronto Raptors
DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls host the Toronto Raptors for a rematch after Sunday's 113-104 loss
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers get first close victory of the season, take down Miami Heat at home
INDIANAPOLIS — The normal blueprint for Indiana Pacers games this season has been simple: they fall behind after an awful start, claw their way back, and win if they have a strong enough fourth quarter. Friday night, the opposite was the case. The Pacers had a fine start and...
Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting Five
In the lead up to tonights match up against the Nets the Charlotte Hornets have announced their official starting five. G- Terry Rozier G- Dennis Smith Jr. F- Kelly Oubre F- PJ Washington C- Mason Plumlee Injury Report LaMelo Ball - Out (Ankle Sprain) ...
Atlanta Hawks Defeat New Orleans Pelicans 124-121
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
Heat And Pacers Finalized Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups for Friday's game.
NBA ROUND-UP: New York Knicks snap three game losing streak in nail-biter against 76ers, while Warriors loss to Pelicans
Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 left for the visiting New York Knicks, who overcame a 12-point deficit to beat the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Julius Randle (17...
Luka Doncic Dazzles While Groin Injury for Pascal Siakam Mars Night For Raptors
The Toronto Raptors battled through a Pascal Siakam groin injury but Luka Doncic was too much Friday night in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
Comments / 0