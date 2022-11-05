ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Raleigh News & Observer

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 101-99 Loss To The Indiana Pacers

The Miami Heat were unable to produce a three-game win streak as they fell to the Indiana Pacers 101-99 on Friday night. With Jimmy Butler still out with a hip injury, Max Strus got his third start of the season. This time, he had arguably his best game. He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Andrew Nembhard steps up on both ends as Indiana Pacers take down Miami Heat

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this season, as the Indiana Pacers were making a daring comeback attempt against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Rick Carlisle turned to rookie guard Andrew Nembhard. The 31st overall pick in the draft played almost the entire fourth quarter that night and gave the Pacers a chance to tie the game at the buzzer. His offensive connectivity and defensive presence were needed for the blue and gold.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
MEMPHIS, TN
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting Five

In the lead up to tonights match up against the Nets the Charlotte Hornets have announced their official starting five.  G- Terry Rozier G- Dennis Smith Jr.  F- Kelly Oubre  F- PJ Washington  C- Mason Plumlee  Injury Report  LaMelo Ball - Out (Ankle Sprain)  ...
CHARLOTTE, NC

