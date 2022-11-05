Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Sebastian Aho's four-point night leads Canes over Sabres
Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes settled in after a disturbing opening stretch to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. His final goal was an empty-netter with 2:14 remaining for his fifth career hat trick. Martin Necas posted the...
Yardbarker
Hurricanes face Maple Leafs, try for fifth straight win
Having the best players playing the best is what Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour looks for from this team. He has seen that development often this season, and that has equated to quite a bit of success. "Our top guys have been playing really well," Brind'Amour said. The Hurricanes will...
NHL
Rantanen Hat Trick Powers Avs Past Blue Jackets in Global Series
Hatut pois. Mikä voitto. (Hat's off. What a win.) The Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night at Nokia Arena in the first game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 5-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nousiainen,...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 3
This was a game in which both teams enjoyed strong segments and carried play. Although the shot totals weren't especially high - the Lightning outshot the Sabres, 30-24 - goaltenders Brian Elliott and Eric Comrie each had to deal with a number of scoring chances. In the end, however, the Lightning did hold an advantage. They owned more possession and out-chanced the Sabres. And they rallied from a 3-2 third period deficit to win the game in regulation.
Yardbarker
Sam Reinhart scores twice as Panthers defeat Ducks
Sam Reinhart snapped a third-period tie with his first goal of the season, then added an empty-netter, as the visiting Florida Panthers won 5-3 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. After recording a career-high 33 goals last season, Reinhart needed 13 games for his first of 2022-23. Amid a...
Yardbarker
Avalanche knock off Blue Jackets in Finland
Devon Toews and Martin Kaut had a goal and an assist each, Artturi Lehkonen, Logan O'Connor and Alex Newhook also scored, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep the two-game Global Series in Tampere, Finland, on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar had three assists...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Red Wings rally to edge Rangers in OT
Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal with 2:17 remaining in overtime as the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers Sunday night. Detroit won its third straight when Kubalik waited at the right side of the net for a pass from David Perron and tipped in the puck past goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Officials briefly reviewed the play to see if the Red Wings were offsides and did not change the call, allowing Detroit to end its three-game road losing streak. Halak stopped 33 shots and is 0-3-1 as a Ranger.
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin nets NHL-record 787th goal with one team
Nick Ritchie capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35.4 seconds remaining in the third period on Saturday, as the Arizona Coyotes overcame Alex Ovechkin's NHL-record 787th goal with one franchise to post a 3-2 victory over the host Washington Capitals. Ovechkin's power-play goal at 8:55 of the second period...
Yardbarker
Lightning Have Tough Matchup Against Surging Buffalo Sabres
When the 2022-23 season began, I doubt many people expected the Buffalo Sabres to be second in the Atlantic Division—one point in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning. But here we are, a little over 10 games into the new season, and the team from Western New York is sitting at 14 points and is red hot offensively and defensively.
Yardbarker
Nick Perbix's first goal helps lift Lightning over Sabres
Nick Perbix's first NHL goal broke a third-period tie as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the fourth time in five games, beating the visiting Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, a rookie defenseman, took a drop pass from Nikita Kucherov and ripped the go-ahead marker with 4:55 left...
NHL
Sabres wrap up moms trip with super sweet question of the day
Buffalo players, family members, share what they love most about each other. Why wait until the holidays to show your family members some love?. The Buffalo Sabres concluded their annual moms trip with a nice question for players and the family member they took on the road. The question was...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
