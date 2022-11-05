Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!
Donald Trump Considering 2024 Campaign Announcement TonightNews Breaking LIVEDayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
neosportsinsiders.com
John F. Kennedy Eagles Take Down Springfield Tigers 13-6
It felt like mid-September on November 4th in Northeast Ohio for the Regional Quarterfinal game between the Springfield Tigers and the John F. Kennedy Eagles. The Eagles defense stood tall on the opening drive forcing a Springfield punt that pinned Kennedy inside their 15-yard line. Kennedy would push the ball into Tiger territory, but the drive stalled at the Springfield 47-yard line. The Eagles then forced a Springfield 3 and out on the ensuing possession. Kennedy was given good field position at their own 47. Kennedy would use the ground game to drive 63 yards. The drive was capped by Antonio Smith scoring from 5 yards out. We are just into the second quarter with JFK leading 7 – 0.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Central State ends season with rivalry win
WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders won their season finale 31-30 over rival Kentucky State on Saturday. “We end the season on a high note and I am proud of our guys for showing that they can execute and win a big game,” CSU head coach Kevin Porter said.
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
Crossman, Schertzer canvass in Lima
LIMA — Two years have passed since federal prosecutors revealed that House Bill 6, the controversial nuclear bailout now at the center of Ohio’s largest public corruption scandal, was tied to an alleged $61 million bribery scheme to elect former House Speaker Larry Householder. Yet no one has...
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
ODOT launches roundabouts across Ohio
LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the launch of 50 new traffic projects in the State of Ohio. DeWine has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to invest $121 million. According to a recent press release, the investment will include the installation of two dozen roundabouts in...
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 celebrates 11 years in business
Since it opened its doors on Wayne Ave., the number 11 has played an important role in the story and identity of Jimmie’s Ladder 11. The 1892 building that the restaurant resides in used to be Firehouse #11. The renovated restaurant appropriately opened on 11/11/11. Now, 11 years later it will be celebrating its iconic anniversary next week.
3 injured after crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
CareFlight called to single-vehicle crash in Greene Co.
According to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed near State Route 343 and Swimming Pool Road on Thursday around 10:30 p.m.
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
Clifton Mill light display to return for 2022 Christmas season
The Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill will return for the 2022 Christmas season from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.
wyso.org
Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies
Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor
OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
Juvenile injured after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to reports of a teenager who had been shot. Around 12:10 p.m. crews were called to the 1900 block of Catalpa Drive to reports of a 15-year-old who had been shot in the knee, according to Montgomery County dispatch.
Comments / 0