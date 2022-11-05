ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim and suspect...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery

DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Deadly shooting: Police find man fatally shot on Durham road

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Durham police responded to the report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

WRAL

WRAL

Woman arrested in connection to deadly Raleigh stabbing

The Raliegh Police Department said three women were in a fight late Friday that left one of them dead from stab wounds. The Raliegh Police Department said three women were in a fight late Friday that left one of them dead from stab wounds. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor:...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'I feel like it saved my life': Raleigh teen explains why she jumped out of Lyft ride while it was moving

RALEIGH, N.C. — A teenager in Raleigh said she had to jump out of a moving car Tuesday after she felt unsafe as a passenger in a Lyft ride. Eziya Bowden, 16, said she got into a Lyft after work just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. She said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
DURHAM, NC

