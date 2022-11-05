Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Woman dies after being hit by car while riding scooter in North Carolina
According to Raleigh police, officers were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 8200 block of Country Trail, which is near Cornerstone Commons.
cbs17
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
WRAL
Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
Police investigating after body found in Burlington on Broad Street
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a person’s body was found on Broad Street in Burlington Sunday morning. The body of 45-year-old Andrew Daniel was found around 7:50 a.m. Investigators said officers responded to the report of a cardiac arrest. If you have any information about...
Family says woman shot, killed in Raleigh was victim of domestic violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman. 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Family members said Rogers was the victim of domestic violence, and the shooting happened during an altercation between several people.
cbs17
Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim and suspect...
Driver dies in wrong-way crash on I-540 in Raleigh
A driver going the wrong way on the Raleigh beltway died after a head-on collision with another vehicle. Two people in the other car were taken to the hospital.
Driver dead following wrong-way crash on North Carolina interstate, police say
Raleigh police say a driver is dead after driving the wrong way on I-540 and crashing into another car early Saturday morning.
Burlington police launch investigation over potentially ‘suspicious’ death
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead, and officers are investigating the case as “suspicious,” according to the Burlington Police Department. At 7:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of cardiac arrest on the 600 block of Broad Street. At the scene, officers found 45-year-old Andrew Daniel unresponsive. “The investigation is ongoing, […]
WRAL
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
Serious crash reported under bridge in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over a serious crash on Monday in Cumberland County, where a car reportedly fell off a bridge. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. near Fayetteville at 6210 Johnson St. There was no impact to traffic, but Sky 5 video showed the crashed car...
WRAL
Deadly shooting: Police find man fatally shot on Durham road
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Durham police responded to the report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where...
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave. in reference to someone that had been shot. When they...
WRAL
35-year-old Oxford man shot and killed in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police identified the 35-year-old man shot Saturday in Durham. Around 5:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave., where officers found a man who had been shot. The man, identified as Demario Montez Metts, 35, of...
cbs17
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night. At about 11:18 p.m., officers said they were called to the 3000 block of Ashburn Court in reference to a person with a knife.
cbs17
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
WRAL
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Raleigh stabbing
The Raliegh Police Department said three women were in a fight late Friday that left one of them dead from stab wounds. The Raliegh Police Department said three women were in a fight late Friday that left one of them dead from stab wounds. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor:...
'I feel like it saved my life': Raleigh teen explains why she jumped out of Lyft ride while it was moving
RALEIGH, N.C. — A teenager in Raleigh said she had to jump out of a moving car Tuesday after she felt unsafe as a passenger in a Lyft ride. Eziya Bowden, 16, said she got into a Lyft after work just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. She said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
WRAL
Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
Teen robbed at gunpoint while selling iPhone, three men face charges
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — An online meet up on Wednesday morning in the Kitts Creek neighborhood led to a 16-year-old boy getting robbed at gunpoint, according to police. Investigators said the boy tried selling an iPhone to three men he met on Facebook Marketplace. Police arrested Michael Purcell, 18; Jaylin...
Comments / 0