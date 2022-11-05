Read full article on original website
Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
Rams-Buccaneers: Tom Brady hits 100,000 yards, leads Bucs to 16-13 comeback in last minute
Tom Brady led yet another comeback win in the closing seconds against the Rams, who have now dropped to 3-5 on the season.
Vikings perform nifty bowling celebration after Harrison Smith's key interception
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith gathered his teammates to perform a bowling celebration after he made a key takeaway late in the game against the Washington Commanders.
Bucs 16, Rams 13: Instant analysis of Tampa Bay's epic win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended a three-game losing streak, and got some revenge in the process, beating the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 in front of their home crowd Sunday. Here’s everything that went right for the Bucs in their dramatic win, what went wrong, and what it means for Tampa Bay moving forward:
CBS Sports
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches all five targets
Jones recorded five receptions on five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders. Jones remained in his typical role behind Christian Kirk in priority for targets. However, he made the most of his opportunities, and the highlight of his day came on a 22-yard reception early in the second quarter to push the Jaguars into Raiders territory. Jones hasn't been spectacular this season, but he does have at least 40 receiving yards in five of his seven games.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
CBS Sports
Rams' Cam Akers: Returns to action Sunday
Akers (personal) is listed as active Sunday at Tampa Bay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Making his first appearance since Week 5, Akers will put an end to a two-game absence after he and the Rams seemingly resolved their differences during preparations for Week 9. His role in the offense is far from known, though, as all of Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and practice squad call-up Ronnie Rivers also are available to L.A.'s backfield. Akers will be looking to improve upon his yards-per-carry mark of 3.0, which is possible against the Buccaneers' 24th-ranked run defense (132.4 yards per game).
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out again
Lillard (calf) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports. Lillard is hoping to return at some point during the Trail Blazers' six-game road trip, but it will not be Saturday. His next chance to return will come Monday in Miami. With Anfernee Simons (foot) also out, rookie Shaedon Sharpe should be in line for another healthy workload.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Two receptions in loss
Zaccheaus hauled in both of his two targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Chargers. Zaccheaus has caught multiple passes in eight of nine games this season, totaling 22 receptions for 331 yards and two scores. He's quietly emerged as Marcus Mariota's most reliable pass catcher, but his overall fantasy potential remains limited due to Atlanta's struggling passing attack. Zaccheaus will look to continue his consistent play against the Panthers on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Slip to 3-6 on the Season
For the second time this season, the Arizona Cardinals fell short against the Seattle Seahawks. However, this time, the loss may have meant a little more as the season has quickly slipped out of hand. Sitting at the bottom of the NFC West, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are now...
Arizona Cardinals pay tribute to Pat Tillman on former star’s birthday
It was back on Nov. 6 of 1976 that a man by the name of Pat Tillman was born in
CBS Sports
Panthers' PJ Walker: Benched, may cede starting role
Walker completed three of 10 passes for nine yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. He added one rush for six yards. Coming off a few solid performances, Walker turned in a disastrous first half against the Bengals, with both of his interceptions giving Cincinnati a short field that led directly to touchdowns. As a result, he was benched in favor of Baker Mayfield for the final two quarters. After the game, interim coach Steve Wilks refused to name a starter for Carolina's Week 10 matchup against the Falcons on Thursday, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Walker's time as the team's starter may have come to a close.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Misses 50-yard attempt in loss
Koo converted one of two field-goal attempts and both of his point-after tries during Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Chargers. Koo gave the Falcons a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter with a 29-yard field goal and went on to make both of his extra-point tries before missing a 50-yard attempt wide right at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Through nine games, the kicker has missed just three kicks, all three of which were beyond 40 yards -- including two from 50-plus. Koo remains one of the more consistent kickers in the league, but his overall fantasy production has been limited by Atlanta's offense, which has scored fewer than 20 points in three of the past five weeks.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Leading receiver in loss
Moore caught eight of 10 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks. The second-year wideout set a new season high in receptions while leading Arizona in receiving yards on the afternoon. Moore has seen at least eight targets in four of the last five games, giving him a solid floor heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Rams.
Watch: Bobby Wagner leaps over line to block field goal vs. Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled to score on Sunday, so points are at a premium. After driving down the field, Ryan Succop attempted a 52-yard field goal, only for Bobby Wagner to make a spectacular play to block it. The Buccaneers likely thought they’d...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out against lefty
Marsh will be on the bench for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh will hit the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, just as he did in Game 2. Matt Vierling will start in center field.
Yardbarker
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Says He'll be Back 'Real Soon'
Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown was on quite the tear before injuring his foot in what ended up being a non-surgical fracture. In the absence of DeAndre Hopkins, Brown stepped up as Arizona's WR1 by amassing 43 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns the week before Hopkins returned. The...
