Fall River, MA

Fall River police officer seriously hurt in hit-and-run during traffic stop

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 5 days ago

Fall River police officer seriously hurt in hit-and-run during traffic stop

FALL RIVER – A Fall River police officer was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

Police said the officer was outside his cruiser during a traffic stop near Robeson and Delcar streets just before 8 p.m. when another driver hit him and took off.

The officer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with what police described as "serious injuries," but he was later released from the hospital. He has not been identified. Police only described him as a 17-year veteran of the department.

Poilice are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River Police 508-676-8511.

