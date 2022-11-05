Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.

