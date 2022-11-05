ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Yardbarker

"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances

It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
WBAL Radio

Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka stood stoically ever so briefly, before crouching for an emphatic fist pump to go with a scream. Yeah, the seventh-ranked woman in the eight-player WTA Finals couldn't hide the emotion, because she knew exactly what she had done. Sabalenka ended world No....
tennismajors.com

Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10

Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.

