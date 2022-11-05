Read full article on original website
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Yardbarker
"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances
It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
WBAL Radio
Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka stood stoically ever so briefly, before crouching for an emphatic fist pump to go with a scream. Yeah, the seventh-ranked woman in the eight-player WTA Finals couldn't hide the emotion, because she knew exactly what she had done. Sabalenka ended world No....
Jessica Pegula tries to see bright side of winless debut in WTA finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jessica Pegula dropped her head to the table in front of the microphone, smiling while hoping there might be a consolation victory awaiting the American in her WTA Finals debut. The Buffalo native was New York honest about going winless in all three singles matches, capped by Friday’s 6-3, 7-5 […]
BBC
WTA Tour Finals: Caroline Garcia beats Daria Kasatkina to reach last four
Caroline Garcia came from a set down to beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina and reach the last four of the WTA Finals. The French sixth seed won a gruelling match 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5) to set up a semi-final against Greece's world number five Maria Sakkari in Texas. Sakkari, 27, qualified...
wtatennis.com
'Losing sucks': How Pegula, Gauff hope to bounce back from WTA Finals exit
FORT WORTH, Texas -- For Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Daria Kasatkina, their 2022 campaigns were the best seasons of their careers. Just making it to the WTA Finals is a phenomenal achievement and reward for an outstanding season. But each of the four found it difficult to...
SkySports
Toto Japan Classic: Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh claims maiden LPGA Tour title with four-stroke win
Dryburgh, 29, began her final round one shot behind Japan's Momoko Ueda, who was aiming to complete a wire-to-wire victory and win this tournament for a third time after previous triumphs in 2007 and 2011. However, Ueda stumbled to a two-over 74 to finish in a tie for fifth -...
tennismajors.com
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10
Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
